Attorney General Ken Paxton Announces Identification of Remains of Jason Landry, Texas State Student Who Went Missing After Car Crash in 2020

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Cold Case Unit announced that DNA analysis has conclusively identified recently recovered human remains as those of Jason Landry, who had been missing since December 13, 2020.

Landry, a 21-year-old Texas State University student, disappeared while driving from San Marcos to his family home in Missouri City, Texas. Shortly after midnight, his crashed and abandoned vehicle was discovered on Salt Flat Road in Caldwell County near Luling. Several of his personal belongings, including clothing, were found scattered near the crash site, but Landry was not located despite extensive searches by law enforcement, search teams, and volunteers.

On September 8, 2026, a local resident discovered human remains east of Salt Flat Road, between Soda Springs and Biggs Road. DNA testing conducted by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (“UNTCHI”) confirmed the remains belonged to Landry. The skeletal remains do not provide additional insight into the cause or manner of death, and investigators have found no indication of foul play.

Over the years, the OAG Cold Case Unit conducted repeated ground and aerial searches, reviewed new leads, and continually reexamined the case. These efforts were conducted in collaboration with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Search and Rescue (“TEXSAR”). In addition to the work of law enforcement and professional search teams, citizen volunteers devoted substantial time, effort, and personal resources to the search for Jason. Together, these efforts ultimately led to the recovery and forensic analysis that made this identification possible.

“This development marks a critical moment in a case that has weighed heavily on our hearts for nearly six years. The Landry family has suffered an unimaginable tragedy, and they will remain in our prayers, especially during this incredibly difficult time,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My Cold Case Unit will continue fighting to solve cases and bring closure on behalf of Texas families and victims.”

The Landry family has been notified, and agencies respectfully request privacy for the family as they navigate this difficult update. Further information will be released as appropriate.