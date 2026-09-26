Home NewsAttorney General Ken Paxton Announces Identification of Remains of Jason Landry, Texas State Student Who Went Missing After Car Crash in 2020
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Attorney General Ken Paxton Announces Identification of Remains of Jason Landry, Texas State Student Who Went Missing After Car Crash in 2020

by Publisher
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AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Cold Case Unit announced that DNA analysis has conclusively identified recently recovered human remains as those of Jason Landry, who had been missing since December 13, 2020.

Landry, a 21-year-old Texas State University student, disappeared while driving from San Marcos to his family home in Missouri City, Texas. Shortly after midnight, his crashed and abandoned vehicle was discovered on Salt Flat Road in Caldwell County near Luling. Several of his personal belongings, including clothing, were found scattered near the crash site, but Landry was not located despite extensive searches by law enforcement, search teams, and volunteers.

On September 8, 2026, a local resident discovered human remains east of Salt Flat Road, between Soda Springs and Biggs Road. DNA testing conducted by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (“UNTCHI”) confirmed the remains belonged to Landry. The skeletal remains do not provide additional insight into the cause or manner of death, and investigators have found no indication of foul play.

Over the years, the OAG Cold Case Unit conducted repeated ground and aerial searches, reviewed new leads, and continually reexamined the case. These efforts were conducted in collaboration with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Search and Rescue (“TEXSAR”). In addition to the work of law enforcement and professional search teams, citizen volunteers devoted substantial time, effort, and personal resources to the search for Jason. Together, these efforts ultimately led to the recovery and forensic analysis that made this identification possible.

“This development marks a critical moment in a case that has weighed heavily on our hearts for nearly six years. The Landry family has suffered an unimaginable tragedy, and they will remain in our prayers, especially during this incredibly difficult time,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My Cold Case Unit will continue fighting to solve cases and bring closure on behalf of Texas families and victims.”

The Landry family has been notified, and agencies respectfully request privacy for the family as they navigate this difficult update. Further information will be released as appropriate.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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