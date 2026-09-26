Texas City Police Department encourages neighborhoods to be Part of National Night Out

TEXAS CITY, TX – The Texas City Police Department is inviting neighborhoods throughout Texas City to get to know their neighbors and their local first responders on Tuesday,

October 6 as part of National Night Out. Neighborhoods can participate by hosting a block party, cookout or other activity. Events can be as simple or elaborate as each community would like. Officers from the Texas City Police Department will visit registered neighborhood events throughout the evening. A tradition that started in 1984, National Night Out is an annual event where people can get to know their neighbors and their surroundings in a fun and relaxed environment, helping to build stronger and safer communities.

The program is also designed to strengthen relationships between residents and law enforcement. It creates an opportunity for residents to get to know the officers who serve

their neighborhoods and gives officers a chance to connect with the community outside of their usual calls for service. Residents interested in hosting a National Night Out event are encouraged to register their neighborhood with the City of Texas City; the registration form is available online at www.texascitytx.gov.

For more information, contact the Texas City Police Department’s Public Relations Division at (409) 933-2126.