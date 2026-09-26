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Texas City Police Department encourages neighborhoods to be Part of National Night Out

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX – The Texas City Police Department is inviting neighborhoods throughout Texas City to get to know their neighbors and their local first responders on Tuesday,
October 6 as part of National Night Out. Neighborhoods can participate by hosting a block party, cookout or other activity. Events can be as simple or elaborate as each community would like. Officers from the Texas City Police Department will visit registered neighborhood events throughout the evening. A tradition that started in 1984, National Night Out is an annual event where people can get to know their neighbors and their surroundings in a fun and relaxed environment, helping to build stronger and safer communities.
The program is also designed to strengthen relationships between residents and law enforcement. It creates an opportunity for residents to get to know the officers who serve
their neighborhoods and gives officers a chance to connect with the community outside of their usual calls for service. Residents interested in hosting a National Night Out event are encouraged to register their neighborhood with the City of Texas City; the registration form is available online at www.texascitytx.gov.
For more information, contact the Texas City Police Department’s Public Relations Division at (409) 933-2126.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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