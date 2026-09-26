La Marque junior defensive back Jah’Quan McAfee currently has nine college football offers. The state 4A track and field champion in the 100 and 200 meters has offers from Memphis, Texas-El Paso, Tulsa, and Tulane.
Defensive Back Jah’Quan McAfee currently has nine college football offers
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La Marque junior defensive back Jah’Quan McAfee currently has nine college football offers. The state 4A track and field champion in the 100 and 200 meters has offers from Memphis, Texas-El Paso, Tulsa, and Tulane.
La Marque junior defensive back Jah’Quan McAfee currently has nine college football offers. The state 4A track and field champion in the 100 and 200 meters has offers from Memphis, Texas-El Paso, Tulsa, and Tulane.