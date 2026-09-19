A Season Comes Down to a Week

Houston’s roller-coaster 2026 campaign will be resolved as the Astros seek to secure the American League West Division title. To do so starts with a trip to Seattle to face a Mariners team looking to play spoiler when the teams meet starting Tuesday night.

Sunday: After a heartbreaking loss to the Bills, the Texans look to rebound against an explosive Bengals offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow. KHOU11 will have the game live at noon.

Like the Texans, the Cowboys seek their first win of the season when they welcome the Commanders to AT&T Stadium. KRIV26 will have the game at 3:25 PM.

The Astros meet the Braves in their regular-season home finale at 1:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM.

Monday: No games scheduled.

Tuesday: High school volleyball begins at 530 PM with Santa Fe at South Houston, followed at 6 PM by Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Falls at Clear Creek, Deer Park at Dickinson, and Hitchcock at Yates. Friendswood at Iowa Colony and Texas City at Angleton start at 6:30 PM.

The final week of the regular season for the Astros begins at the Mariners starting at 8:40 PM. Space City Home Network begins at 8 PM with the pregame show.