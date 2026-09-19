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A Season Comes Down to a Week

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Houston’s roller-coaster 2026 campaign will be resolved as the Astros seek to secure the American League West Division title. To do so starts with a trip to Seattle to face a Mariners team looking to play spoiler when the teams meet starting Tuesday night.

Sunday: After a heartbreaking loss to the Bills, the Texans look to rebound against an explosive Bengals offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow. KHOU11 will have the game live at noon.

Like the Texans, the Cowboys seek their first win of the season when they welcome the Commanders to AT&T Stadium. KRIV26 will have the game at 3:25 PM.

The Astros meet the Braves in their regular-season home finale at 1:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM.

Monday: No games scheduled.

Tuesday: High school volleyball begins at 530 PM with Santa Fe at South Houston, followed at 6 PM by Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Falls at Clear Creek, Deer Park at Dickinson, and Hitchcock at Yates. Friendswood at Iowa Colony and Texas City at Angleton start at 6:30 PM.

The final week of the regular season for the Astros begins at the Mariners starting at 8:40 PM. Space City Home Network begins at 8 PM with the pregame show. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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