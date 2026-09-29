Home NewsCommissioner Dawn Buckingham Announces One-Year Extension for Eligible Existing Hurricane Harvey Disaster Recovery and Mitigation Contracts 
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Commissioner Dawn Buckingham Announces One-Year Extension for Eligible Existing Hurricane Harvey Disaster Recovery and Mitigation Contracts 

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AUSTIN – Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is pleased to announce that the Texas General Land Office (GLO) will be offering a one-year extension for existing infrastructure and mitigation contracts that submit a documented need. The GLO is only able to offer this extension due to petitioning the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for one final extension of the 2017 Hurricane Harvey Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding. Thankfully, HUD approved this request based on the GLO’s strong track record of managing these funds and is now willing to give communities that need it more time.

“Since taking office nearly four years ago, I have repeatedly petitioned HUD for additional time on behalf of local communities. As the deadline for Hurricane Harvey projects approached, I submitted another request supported by the GLO’s performance record and my commitment to completing these critical projects,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “I am so excited to announce HUD leadership recognized the GLO’s progress and approved one final extension. The GLO has built a strong reputation as one of the most efficient and effective grantees of disaster recovery and mitigation funding. We stay committed to partnering with our communities to deliver these vital projects to flood victims.”

Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) grants are allocated through HUD, which establishes the federal requirements and deadlines for each allocation. Failure to comply with all regulations and deadlines can result in remaining funding being withheld or expended funding being recaptured. While previous requests for deadline extensions have been rejected, current HUD leadership listened to the GLO’s most recent petition for additional time and approved Commissioner Buckingham’s request for one final extension.

The one-time extension will also apply to the more than $1.1 billion in disaster recovery and mitigation project funding allocated to Harris County.

In a letter sent to Harris County notifying them of this one-year extension, Commissioner Buckingham stressed her grave concerns about Harris County continually failing to meet contract expenditure benchmarks for these vital and extremely rare infrastructure project funds and noted:

“While HUD’s trust in the GLO’s has earned Harris County an additional extension, I will be clear. No more delays will be tolerated … the time for excuses and missed benchmarks is over. No more extensions, no more excuses, just get it done.”

The one-time, one-year extension will be eligible for existing infrastructure and mitigation subrecipient contracts for the current contract scope as written with demonstrated need. All projects must continue to comply with applicable federal regulations.

For more information about the GLO’s disaster recovery and mitigation grants, please visit https://recovery.texas.gov.

To date, the GLO has expended more than $10 billion of disaster recovery funding, helped more than 14,000 Texans rebuild their homes – and their lives, and assisted thousands of communities in navigating the federal mandates and red-tape.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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