Your Next Travel Adventure Awaits in Eastern Kentucky

(StatePoint) Anyone who has ever found themselves cruising through eastern Kentucky on Interstates 64 or 75 can attest to the region’s natural beauty. The winding roads are flanked by some of the most beautiful foliage and rolling hills in the world. Off the main road, however, are unique cultures and traditions just waiting to be discovered. Consider this region of the Bluegrass State as your next travel destination.

Berea, about an hour south of Lexington, is steeped in rich history. Grab a hearty country-style breakfast at the Historic Boone Tavern before touring Berea College. In 1855, the college was the first in the southern United States to be coeducational and racially integrated. Today, the college is a stop on the Kentucky African American Heritage Trail and offers campus tours year round.

Stearns in south-central Kentucky is a historic railroad town and the gateway to the Big South Fork region. It is a must-stop for train enthusiasts and history buffs. Board the Big South Fork Scenic Railway for a historic excursion that carries passengers through lush scenery to Blue Heron, a former coal mining community and current museum and interpretive site.

Further north on I-75 is the town of Corbin. Stop downtown for an inviting mix of shopping, creativity and nostalgia. Browse handcrafted pottery at Campbell’s Ceramics or hunt for vintage vinyl at White Rabbit Records.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is a “must see” for nature lovers. Enjoy scenic trails, breathtaking views of the falls, and when the conditions are right, catch a glimpse of the famous moonbow, which happens when moonlight is refracted through water droplets. Cumberland Falls is one of two places in the entire world that consistently produces a moonbow.

Further east is Pike County, which is the site of the famous Hatfield-McCoy Feud. Visitors can take the Hatfield-McCoy Feud Driving Tour, an experience that explores some of the most infamous sites connected to the legendary vendetta.

For those interested in moonshine, eastern Kentucky is home to several distilleries, as well as the Kentucky Moonshine Trail. The trail features ten distilleries and celebrates the history and craftsmanship behind Kentucky’s “untamed spirit.” For bourbon fans, there are several small-batch distilleries throughout the region, some of which are on the Moonshine Trail too.

Winchester sits at the western edge of eastern Kentucky, about 15 minutes east of Lexington. There, you will find a vibrant downtown scene replete with shops, restaurants, theaters and museums. History enthusiasts will appreciate the Bluegrass Heritage Museum, which features exhibits that explore the stories, industries and people that shaped the commonwealth. Do not miss the historic Leeds Center for the Arts. This theater has been a fixture in the region’s performing arts community for decades.

On the outskirts of town is the iconic Ale-8-One Bottling Company. The beloved soft drink has been bottled in Winchester for a century. Tours provide a behind-the-scenes look at one of Kentucky’s most recognizable brands.

For more road trip ideas, visit www.kentuckytourism.com.

This barely scratches the surface of what an adventure through the Bluegrass State has to offer, so if you’re looking for an active travel experience full of new experiences, eastern Kentucky is a serious destination to consider.