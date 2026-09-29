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Fill your home with the scent of homemade bread 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Bread-making is a popular pastime for millions of people across the globe. When baking bread at home, kitchens and even surrounding rooms tend to fill up with an enticing aroma. The finished product is equally appetizing and often hard to resist.

There’s no end to the types of bread people can prepare at home. This winter, a recipe for “Winter Squash Bread” from Lines+Angles can hit the spot for people who love to make and indulge in homemade bread.

Winter Squash Bread

Makes 8 servings or for 1 loaf

11/3 cups sugar

1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup cooked butternut squash, puréed

2 large eggs

5 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

12/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

2/3 cup pumpkin seeds

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease and line the base of a 9″ x 5″ loaf pan with parchment paper.

2. Cream together sugar and butter in a large mixing bowl until pale and fluffy. Beat in butternut squash purée.

3. Beat in the eggs, one by one, followed by the water and vanilla extract.

4. Combine flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices in a separate bowl. Stir into the squash mixture until a rough batter forms.

5. Fold the chopped walnuts into the batter. Spoon and scrape into the prepared pan and sprinkle over the pumpkin seeds.

6. Bake for about 1 hour until risen and dry to the touch on top; a cake tester should come out clean from the center when ready. PC26B252

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