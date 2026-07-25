THE WINE AND DINE LONESTAR GALA WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 29, 2026, AT THE DOYLE CENTER IN TEXAS CITY

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Wine & Dine Lonestar, M.I. Lewis Social Service Center’s annual gala. Celebrate Southern hospitality while enjoying a Texas inspired dinner, live entertainment by the Dickinson Diamonds Drill Team, exciting
auctions, and great company. This memorable event brings together community members, local businesses, and supporters for a night of tradition and hometown pride, all while benefiting local families and helping strengthen our community.
Featured Performance M. I. Lewis We are honored to welcome the award-winning Dickinson Diamonds Grand Champion
Officer Line to our Lone Star Gala! Their talented team will perform their “Deep in the Heart of Texas” skirt routine, a performance that earned a Division 1 ranking. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to experience their championship performance live and in person as they showcase their talent, precision, and Texas pride.
SPONSORSHIP & TICKET OPPORTUNITIES
TEXAS LEGEND – $5,000 • Premier Reserved Seating • 10 Event Tickets
- Logo Placement On Event Signage • Recognition On Website And Social • Media Platforms 10 Specialty Drinks • Complimentary Beer And Wine LONESTAR LEADER – $3,000 • Priority Reserved Seating • 8 Event Tickets • Logo
Placement On Event Signage • Recognition On Website And Social Media Platforms
- Complimentary Beer And Wine TEXAS TRAILBLAZER – $1,250 • Reserved Seating • 8 Event Tickets Logo Placement On Event Signage • Recognition On Website And Social Media Platforms • Complimentary Beer And Wine
INDIVIDUAL TICKET – $125 • Admission For One Guest To Wine And Dine Lone
Star • Complimentary Beer And Wine