Home NewsCommunityFundraiserTHE WINE AND DINE LONESTAR GALA WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 29, 2026, AT THE DOYLE CENTER IN TEXAS CITY
Fundraiser

THE WINE AND DINE LONESTAR GALA WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 29, 2026, AT THE DOYLE CENTER IN TEXAS CITY

by Publisher
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Join us for an unforgettable evening at Wine & Dine Lonestar, M.I. Lewis Social Service Center’s annual gala. Celebrate Southern hospitality while enjoying a Texas inspired dinner, live entertainment by the Dickinson Diamonds Drill Team, exciting
auctions, and great company. This memorable event brings together community members, local businesses, and supporters for a night of tradition and hometown pride, all while benefiting local families and helping strengthen our community.
Featured Performance M. I. Lewis We are honored to welcome the award-winning Dickinson Diamonds Grand Champion
Officer Line to our Lone Star Gala! Their talented team will perform their “Deep in the Heart of Texas” skirt routine, a performance that earned a Division 1 ranking. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to experience their championship performance live and in person as they showcase their talent, precision, and Texas pride.
SPONSORSHIP & TICKET OPPORTUNITIES
TEXAS LEGEND – $5,000 • Premier Reserved Seating • 10 Event Tickets

  • Logo Placement On Event Signage • Recognition On Website And Social • Media Platforms 10 Specialty Drinks • Complimentary Beer And Wine LONESTAR LEADER – $3,000 • Priority Reserved Seating • 8 Event Tickets • Logo
    Placement On Event Signage • Recognition On Website And Social Media Platforms
  • Complimentary Beer And Wine TEXAS TRAILBLAZER – $1,250 • Reserved Seating • 8 Event Tickets Logo Placement On Event Signage • Recognition On Website And Social Media Platforms • Complimentary Beer And Wine
    INDIVIDUAL TICKET – $125 • Admission For One Guest To Wine And Dine Lone
    Star • Complimentary Beer And Wine

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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