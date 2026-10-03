Josh Henderson and Ron Wooten to present ‘Ghost Wolves of Galveston’ at Galveston College 2026-27 Lecture Series on Oct. 1

GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 29, 2026) – Josh Henderson of the City of Galveston’s
Animal Services Unit and Ron Wooten of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present
“Ghost Wolves of Galveston” as part of the Galveston College 2026-27 Lecture Series
“Discovering Galveston’s Environment” on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Abe & Annie Seibel
Wing at the college’s main campus, located at 4015 Ave. Q. in Galveston. The event is
free and open to the community.
Henderson is a tenured animal-welfare professional, cruelty investigator, and supervisor
of the City of Galveston’s Animal Services Unit, with nearly 20 years of experience in
animal control, wildlife management, animal sheltering, veterinary care, community
education, animal cruelty and animal bite investigations.
Henderson has played a central role in Galveston’s efforts to understand and coexist
with the island’s unique wild canids—popularly known as Galveston’s “ghost wolves.”
His work has included documenting and categorizing wildlife sightings, supporting
genetic and field research, using GPS-collar and camera-monitoring data to study
movement and behavior, and helping to translate scientific findings into practical
guidance for residents and local officials.
Wooten is a wildlife biologist, educator, photographer and Outreach Specialist with the
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. His curiosity about Galveston’s unusual coyotes
ultimately led to the discovery of their connection to red wolf genetics.
After noticing that the animals did not look like typical coyotes, Wooten spent years
documenting them, collecting samples, and pursuing genetic testing. His persistence
helped spark groundbreaking research that brought the “Ghost Wolves of Galveston” to
national attention. In 2018, he was named co-author of the landmark scientific article
documenting the discovery.
With an extensive background in photojournalism, wildlife observation, science, and
public outreach, Wooten brings a unique perspective to the Ghost Wolves story,
combining firsthand experience, scientific curiosity and years of documenting the
remarkable animals of Galveston Island.