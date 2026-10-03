Home NewsCommunityNatureJosh Henderson and Ron Wooten to present ‘Ghost Wolves of Galveston’ at Galveston College 2026-27 Lecture Series on Oct. 1
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Josh Henderson and Ron Wooten to present ‘Ghost Wolves of Galveston’ at Galveston College 2026-27 Lecture Series on Oct. 1

by Publisher
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GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 29, 2026) – Josh Henderson of the City of Galveston’s
Animal Services Unit and Ron Wooten of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present
“Ghost Wolves of Galveston” as part of the Galveston College 2026-27 Lecture Series
“Discovering Galveston’s Environment” on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Abe & Annie Seibel
Wing at the college’s main campus, located at 4015 Ave. Q. in Galveston. The event is
free and open to the community.
Henderson is a tenured animal-welfare professional, cruelty investigator, and supervisor
of the City of Galveston’s Animal Services Unit, with nearly 20 years of experience in
animal control, wildlife management, animal sheltering, veterinary care, community
education, animal cruelty and animal bite investigations.
Henderson has played a central role in Galveston’s efforts to understand and coexist
with the island’s unique wild canids—popularly known as Galveston’s “ghost wolves.”
His work has included documenting and categorizing wildlife sightings, supporting
genetic and field research, using GPS-collar and camera-monitoring data to study
movement and behavior, and helping to translate scientific findings into practical
guidance for residents and local officials.
Wooten is a wildlife biologist, educator, photographer and Outreach Specialist with the
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. His curiosity about Galveston’s unusual coyotes
ultimately led to the discovery of their connection to red wolf genetics.
After noticing that the animals did not look like typical coyotes, Wooten spent years
documenting them, collecting samples, and pursuing genetic testing. His persistence
helped spark groundbreaking research that brought the “Ghost Wolves of Galveston” to
national attention. In 2018, he was named co-author of the landmark scientific article
documenting the discovery.

With an extensive background in photojournalism, wildlife observation, science, and
public outreach, Wooten brings a unique perspective to the Ghost Wolves story,
combining firsthand experience, scientific curiosity and years of documenting the
remarkable animals of Galveston Island.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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