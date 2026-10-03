Josh Henderson and Ron Wooten to present ‘Ghost Wolves of Galveston’ at Galveston College 2026-27 Lecture Series on Oct. 1

GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 29, 2026) – Josh Henderson of the City of Galveston’s

Animal Services Unit and Ron Wooten of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present

“Ghost Wolves of Galveston” as part of the Galveston College 2026-27 Lecture Series

“Discovering Galveston’s Environment” on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Abe & Annie Seibel

Wing at the college’s main campus, located at 4015 Ave. Q. in Galveston. The event is

free and open to the community.

Henderson is a tenured animal-welfare professional, cruelty investigator, and supervisor

of the City of Galveston’s Animal Services Unit, with nearly 20 years of experience in

animal control, wildlife management, animal sheltering, veterinary care, community

education, animal cruelty and animal bite investigations.

Henderson has played a central role in Galveston’s efforts to understand and coexist

with the island’s unique wild canids—popularly known as Galveston’s “ghost wolves.”

His work has included documenting and categorizing wildlife sightings, supporting

genetic and field research, using GPS-collar and camera-monitoring data to study

movement and behavior, and helping to translate scientific findings into practical

guidance for residents and local officials.

Wooten is a wildlife biologist, educator, photographer and Outreach Specialist with the

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. His curiosity about Galveston’s unusual coyotes

ultimately led to the discovery of their connection to red wolf genetics.

After noticing that the animals did not look like typical coyotes, Wooten spent years

documenting them, collecting samples, and pursuing genetic testing. His persistence

helped spark groundbreaking research that brought the “Ghost Wolves of Galveston” to

national attention. In 2018, he was named co-author of the landmark scientific article

documenting the discovery.

With an extensive background in photojournalism, wildlife observation, science, and

public outreach, Wooten brings a unique perspective to the Ghost Wolves story,

combining firsthand experience, scientific curiosity and years of documenting the

remarkable animals of Galveston Island.