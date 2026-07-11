Home NewsCommunityFundraiserCelebrate Christmas in July With An Exclusive Christopher Radko Alamo Christmas Ornament!
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Celebrate Christmas in July With An Exclusive Christopher Radko Alamo Christmas Ornament!

by Publisher
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Bring the magic of the holidays to your home during Christmas in July, a fun and festive tradition that brings holiday cheer to the heart of summer!

What better way to celebrate than with the exclusive Christmas at the Alamo ornament by Christopher Radko! Crafted from fine European glass, this exquisite piece showcases the iconic Alamo in stunning detail.

🎁 Alamo Exclusive! This beautifully crafted ornament is available only through the Alamo and cannot be found anywhere else.

Get a head start on the holidays! Pick up this one-of-a-kind ornament now and check off your Christmas list early. It makes a thoughtful, elegant gift—and a meaningful piece of Texas history to share with loved ones.

Ornaments are available to Friends of the Alamo members at a special price of $80 and can be picked up onsite or shipped. Not a member? Join today! Memberships make great gifts too!

Buy Now from the Alamo Gift Shop

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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