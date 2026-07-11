Bring the magic of the holidays to your home during Christmas in July, a fun and festive tradition that brings holiday cheer to the heart of summer!
What better way to celebrate than with the exclusive Christmas at the Alamo ornament by Christopher Radko! Crafted from fine European glass, this exquisite piece showcases the iconic Alamo in stunning detail.
🎁 Alamo Exclusive! This beautifully crafted ornament is available only through the Alamo and cannot be found anywhere else.
Get a head start on the holidays! Pick up this one-of-a-kind ornament now and check off your Christmas list early. It makes a thoughtful, elegant gift—and a meaningful piece of Texas history to share with loved ones.
Ornaments are available to Friends of the Alamo members at a special price of $80 and can be picked up onsite or shipped. Not a member? Join today! Memberships make great gifts too!
Celebrate Christmas in July With An Exclusive Christopher Radko Alamo Christmas Ornament!
Bring the magic of the holidays to your home during Christmas in July, a fun and festive tradition that brings holiday cheer to the heart of summer!