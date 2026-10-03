College of the Mainland’s First Cohort of Surgical Technology Graduates Certified with 100% Pass Rate

(Texas City, TX) — College of the Mainland’s (COM) inaugural cohort of surgical technology students received a 100% first-take pass rate on their certification exam, marking a significant accomplishment for the program and its first group of graduates.

Each student passed the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting’s (NBSTSA) Certified Surgical Technologist exam on their first attempt, exceeding the national first-take pass rate of 68.6% as reported by the NBSTSA in 2025.

In August, COM celebrated the graduation of its first cohort of surgical technology students. Now that they’re certified, these students will go on to play a critical role in surgical care, working to prepare operating rooms, assist physicians and nurses during procedures and help ensure surgical procedures are conducted safely and efficiently.

“This accomplishment is a tremendous reflection of the hard work and commitment of our students, faculty and clinical partners,” said Heather Rhodes, vice president of Academic Affairs at COM. “Our first cohort has set an exceptional standard for the program, and we are proud that these graduates are entering their profession with the knowledge, skills and preparation needed to make an immediate impact.”

COM’s surgical technology program prepares students for the demands of the operating room by combining classroom instruction, laboratory training and clinical experience. The program’s success also reflects the collaboration between COM’s faculty and its clinical affiliates, who provide students with opportunities to apply their knowledge and training in professional, real health care settings.

“Seeing every student in our first cohort pass the certification exam is incredibly rewarding,” said Lydia Wardell, surgical technology program coordinator at COM. “These students worked very hard throughout the program, and their success demonstrates how prepared they are as they begin careers as certified surgical technologists. I’m incredibly proud of each of them and grateful to our faculty and clinical partners for the support they provided along the way.”

The achievement represents a successful first cohort and COM’s commitment to developing health care professionals who can meet workforce needs across the region while providing students with a pathway to rewarding careers.

Surgical Technologists and Surgical Assistants are an in-demand career with over 300 job openings in the region and an average projected outlook of +13% as reported by Lightcast. If you’re interested in joining COM’s surgical technology program, we host regular information sessions about the program. You can find information session dates and more program information at www.com.edu/academics/areas-of-study/health/surgical-technology.

Photo: COM’s inaugural cohort of surgical technology graduates pictured at their August 2026 graduation. (From left to right: Leavanae Pigott, Heidy Marquez, Rina Johnson and Kristin Martinez)