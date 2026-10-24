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FEMA Launches New Option to Buy National Flood Insurance Program Policies Online 

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Digital Self-Service Option Makes It Easier for Arkansans, Louisianans, New Mexicans, Oklahomans and Texans to Financially Prepare for Floods

DENTON, Texas – It is now easier than ever for Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas residents in more than 2,500 participating National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) communities to prepare for the devastating financial consequences of flooding.

Today FEMA launched a new tool to purchase a NFIP policy completely online through Floodsmart.gov. The tool is accessible nationwide, with the online purchase option available to anyone living in one of the almost 22,700 participating NFIP communities across the country.

This development aligns with President Donald J. Trump’s America First Resilience Strategy which outlines a risk-informed approach to resilience that empowers the American people to protect themselves and their property. Individuals are the first line of resilience and represent the nation’s greatest strategic advantage. By making it easier to purchase flood insurance, FEMA is empowering them to ensure their own resilience and reduce dependence on federal assistance.

“I’ve seen firsthand how floodwaters devastate American communities,” said FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton. “We are making it easier for people to reduce their financial risk and protect what they’ve spent their lives building. With this new digital tool, you can get a quote and buy a flood insurance policy in a matter of minutes. This innovation demonstrates how FEMA is working to cut bureaucracy and deliver results to the American people.”

Through the NFIP’s new self-service digital purchase option, FEMA is reducing barriers and making flood insurance more accessible to people nationwide. You can get a quote on Floodsmart.gov after providing basic information about your building.

Once you receive your quote, you will have the option to purchase a policy online or through an insurance agent. If you choose to purchase online, you can do so on Floodsmart.gov in just a few minutes. If you choose to purchase through a local or national carrier, you can share your quote details with your insurance agent, or Floodsmart.gov will offer the contact information of three licensed state insurance agents.

The new self-service tool is consistent with the insurance industry’s shift toward digital engagement and aims to make it easier for more Americans to access flood coverage.

  • Flood Insurance Provides Coverage for the Costliest Disaster: Floods

Floods are the most common and costliest natural disaster in the United States. Flood insurance provides financial protection against the unexpected to help Americans be better prepared, self-sufficient and confident in their ability to safeguard their future. NFIP provides coverage for residents across all five FEMA Region 6 states:

  • Arkansas: nearly $2.5 billion in coverage for approximately 10,800 policyholders
  • Louisiana: over $112 billion in coverage for approximately 393,000 policyholders
  • New Mexico: over $3.2 billion in coverage for approximately 13,400 policyholders
  • Oklahoma: over $2 billion in coverage for approximately 8,100 policyholders
  • Texas: nearly $170 billion in coverage for approximately 553,000 policyholders

To learn more about flood insurance, get a quote and purchase a policy, visit floodsmart.gov/policy-quote.

About FEMA Region 6

The FEMA Region 6 office, located in Denton, Texas, partners with 68 Tribal Nations and the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Follow us at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at linkedin.com/showcase/fema-region-6/ and like us at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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