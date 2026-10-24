FEMA Launches New Option to Buy National Flood Insurance Program Policies Online 

Digital Self-Service Option Makes It Easier for Arkansans, Louisianans, New Mexicans, Oklahomans and Texans to Financially Prepare for Floods

DENTON, Texas – It is now easier than ever for Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas residents in more than 2,500 participating National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) communities to prepare for the devastating financial consequences of flooding.

Today FEMA launched a new tool to purchase a NFIP policy completely online through Floodsmart.gov. The tool is accessible nationwide, with the online purchase option available to anyone living in one of the almost 22,700 participating NFIP communities across the country.

This development aligns with President Donald J. Trump’s America First Resilience Strategy which outlines a risk-informed approach to resilience that empowers the American people to protect themselves and their property. Individuals are the first line of resilience and represent the nation’s greatest strategic advantage. By making it easier to purchase flood insurance, FEMA is empowering them to ensure their own resilience and reduce dependence on federal assistance.

“I’ve seen firsthand how floodwaters devastate American communities,” said FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton. “We are making it easier for people to reduce their financial risk and protect what they’ve spent their lives building. With this new digital tool, you can get a quote and buy a flood insurance policy in a matter of minutes. This innovation demonstrates how FEMA is working to cut bureaucracy and deliver results to the American people.”

Through the NFIP’s new self-service digital purchase option, FEMA is reducing barriers and making flood insurance more accessible to people nationwide. You can get a quote on Floodsmart.gov after providing basic information about your building.

Once you receive your quote, you will have the option to purchase a policy online or through an insurance agent. If you choose to purchase online, you can do so on Floodsmart.gov in just a few minutes. If you choose to purchase through a local or national carrier, you can share your quote details with your insurance agent, or Floodsmart.gov will offer the contact information of three licensed state insurance agents.

The new self-service tool is consistent with the insurance industry’s shift toward digital engagement and aims to make it easier for more Americans to access flood coverage.

Flood Insurance Provides Coverage for the Costliest Disaster: Floods

Floods are the most common and costliest natural disaster in the United States. Flood insurance provides financial protection against the unexpected to help Americans be better prepared, self-sufficient and confident in their ability to safeguard their future. NFIP provides coverage for residents across all five FEMA Region 6 states:

Arkansas: nearly $2.5 billion in coverage for approximately 10,800 policyholders

Louisiana: over $112 billion in coverage for approximately 393,000 policyholders

New Mexico: over $3.2 billion in coverage for approximately 13,400 policyholders

Oklahoma: over $2 billion in coverage for approximately 8,100 policyholders

Texas: nearly $170 billion in coverage for approximately 553,000 policyholders

To learn more about flood insurance, get a quote and purchase a policy, visit floodsmart.gov/policy-quote.

About FEMA Region 6

The FEMA Region 6 office, located in Denton, Texas, partners with 68 Tribal Nations and the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Follow us at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at linkedin.com/showcase/fema-region-6/ and like us at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.