AUSTIN, Texas – RRC Commissioner Wayne Christian today is renewing his call for Texas oil and natural gas producers, pipeline operators and other energy companies to act now to bolster their cybersecurity defenses and remain vigilant as major businesses, financial institutions and critical services across the nation report widespread outages and disruptions, underscoring the growing risks to the nation’s interconnected infrastructure.

“Texas’ vital energy infrastructure is undoubtedly a target,” Christian said. “We cannot afford to wait until an attack brings it to a halt. Our oil and gas industry is essential to both our energy security and national security. As cyber threats grow more frequent and sophisticated, we must act now. Every energy company must be on high alert, close vulnerabilities and do everything possible to protect the systems Americans depend on.”

The outages across the nation closely follow a Nov. 13 advisory from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center detailing the growing threat posed by ARTEX, an artificial intelligence-driven autonomous penetration-testing framework that malicious actors have used to automate multiple stages of cyber intrusions. The FBI reports that these attacks have targeted organizations across multiple industries, including energy, government, financial services and critical infrastructure.

Christian emphasized that while this may not be the sole explanation for the nationwide outages, it shows that the threat of AI-fueled cyberattacks must be recognized.

“Artificial intelligence is raising the stakes in cybersecurity,” Christian added. “Cyberattacks that once required highly skilled operators can now be automated and launched at machine speed. Energy companies must identify and close vulnerabilities, secure their networks, watch for suspicious activity and have a plan ready to respond before an attack occurs.”