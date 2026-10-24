Home NewsAttorney General Paxton Secures Settlement with Lululemon to Enforce Chemical Safety Standards and Protect Consumers from Harmful Chemicals in Activewear 
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Attorney General Paxton Secures Settlement with Lululemon to Enforce Chemical Safety Standards and Protect Consumers from Harmful Chemicals in Activewear 

by Publisher
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AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton secured an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (“AVC”) with Lululemon USA Inc. (“Lululemon”) that requires the company to maintain rigorous chemical safety standards and oversight of materials used in its products. This follows an investigation into the company as part of Attorney General Paxton’s mission to protect consumers from potentially harmful clothing material.

In April, Attorney General Paxton launched an investigation to determine whether Lululemon misled consumers about the safety, quality, and health impacts of its products. This included investigating the potential presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”), commonly known as “forever chemicals.” Often found in synthetic materials like the ones commonly used to make the Lululemon products of concern, these substances have raised significant health concerns due to their potential association with cancer, infertility, endocrine disruption, and other serious health issues.

As part of the agreement, Lululemon has committed to maintaining and enforcing chemical safety requirements across its supply chain. The company must continue requiring its vendors to demonstrate compliance with its Restricted Substances List (“RSL”) through independent laboratory testing or valid third-party certifications. Lululemon must also verify the validity of certifications and require additional testing when certifications expire. The company must take commercially reasonable corrective action to address vendor noncompliance. These obligations will remain in effect under the AVC for three years.

“I will not allow corporations to put the health and safety of Texans at risk by using potentially harmful chemicals in their clothing,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This agreement ensures that Lululemon remains accountable for enforcing its chemical safety standards and provides additional protections for Texans against potentially harmful chemicals.”

Attorney General Paxton will continue to monitor Lululemon and ensure adequate material testing to protect consumers. The Office of the Attorney General will continue to hold the clothing industry accountable if companies are using harmful materials or processes. As part of this broader initiative, his office is actively investigating other clothing brands such as Hanes and Fruit of the Loom to ensure children’s clothing is free from harmful chemicals.

To read the AVC, click here.

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