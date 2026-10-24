Security Expansions at Port of Galveston

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Galveston Wharves will strengthen security systems around the port with federal grants totaling $1,180,524 and port funds. The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has awarded the port four grants to expand video surveillance, maintain security systems, install smart padlocks and purchase a mobile vehicle barrier system.

“As the Port of Galveston grows, we continue to enhance our security systems to ensure that port facilities, tenants and guests are protected,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. “We greatly appreciate support from FEMA and our federal partners.”

Grants awarded through FEMA’s Fiscal Year 2026 Port Security Grant Program will fund the following:

Video Surveillance Expansion – A $525,000 project (federal share $393,750/port share $131,250) to add video surveillance to cruise terminal and cargo area access roads

Security Systems Maintenance and Sustainment – A $802,100 project (federal share $601,575/port share $200,525) to continue cybersecurity updates and maintenance to the port’s security system

Physical Access Device Replacement, Tracking, and Accountability Program (Smart Padlocks) – A $88,925 project (federal share $66,693/port share $22,232) to replace mechanical locks with smart locks integrated with a digital key management system to enhance accountability through digital tracking, controlled key issuance and audit trails

Port-Wide Mobile Anti-Ram Barrier System – A $158,009 project (federal share $118,506/port share $39,503) to provide a mobile system designed for rapid deployment to protect critical infrastructure, public gathering areas, and other locations where temporary vehicle access restrictions are needed

The port’s Security Department ensures that the port complies with all federal maritime security requirements for cruise, cargo and other maritime activities at the 840-acre port. The department also oversees facility security, cybersecurity, safety, personnel clearances and much more.