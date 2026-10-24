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A Galveston Christmas Carol Brings a Familiar Holiday Story Home

by Publisher
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Galveston Lighthouse Productions presents the world premiere of Samuel Gorashko’s original adaptation at three island venues this December

GALVESTON, Texas — This December, Galveston gets to tell a familiar holiday story in its own voice. A Galveston Christmas Carol, an original adaptation by Samuel Gorashko, makes its world premiere with Galveston Lighthouse Productions.

The production runs December 4–20 at Powhatan House, The Bryan Museum, and MarMo Plaza. Its black box-style approach puts the focus on the acting, characters, costumes, atmosphere, and heart of the story.

The production is also teaming up with the Galveston Garden Club to help raise funds for its 501(c)(3) nonprofit and support the restoration of Powhatan House, the club’s historic property. Other community partners include The Bryan Museum, the Arts Downtown District, MarMo Plaza, and the Galveston Music Collective.

“At its heart, this story asks what we carry from the past, who we choose to be in the present, and what kind of future our choices create. Bringing it to Galveston lets us explore those questions in a place with a history all its own.”

— Samuel Gorashko, adapter

Performance schedule

Week one

– Friday, December 4, 8:00 p.m. — Powhatan House, opening night

– Saturday, December 5, 8:00 p.m. — Powhatan House

– Sunday, December 6, 8:00 p.m. — Powhatan House

Week two

– Friday, December 11, 8:00 p.m. — Powhatan House

– Saturday, December 12, 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. — Powhatan House

– Sunday, December 13, 2:30 p.m. — The Bryan Museum

– Sunday, December 13, 8:00 p.m. — Powhatan House

Week three

– Friday, December 18, 8:00 p.m. — Powhatan House

– Saturday, December 19, 2:30 p.m. — MarMo Plaza

– Saturday, December 19, 8:00 p.m. — Powhatan House

– Sunday, December 20, 2:30 p.m. — MarMo Plaza

– Sunday, December 20, 8:00 p.m. — Powhatan House, closing performance

Powhatan House is located at 3457 Avenue O, Galveston, Texas 77550.

The Bryan Museum is at 1315 21st Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.

MarMo Plaza is at 2121 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.

Tickets and current pricing are available through the Galveston Lighthouse Productions ticketing page:

https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=760

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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