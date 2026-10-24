Congratulations to the Texas City High School Girls Cross-Country Team on an outstanding performance at the District 20-5A Cross Country Meet. The Lady Stings finished 2nd overall, earning the program’s best team finish and securing their spot at the Regional Cross Country Meet on October 27 in Huntsville.
A huge congratulations to these talented runners for their impressive individual performances:
Emily Perez | District Champion
Rosy Lerma | District Runner-Up
Bethany Barker | 16th Place
Abigail Rivas | 21st Place
Aleyna Gerhardt | 24th Place
Eleina Carrizales | 27th Place
A’Mariah Berumen | 42nd Place
A special congratulations to Head Coach Greg Sharpe for his leadership, dedication and commitment to building a successful cross-country program!