What an incredible accomplishment for Texas City High School senior Emily Perez, who competed Saturday at the UIL State Cross Country Championships in Round Rock, finishing 20th out of 152 runners. Competing among the best runners in Texas is an achievement in itself, but earning a top-20 finish at the state level is something truly special.
Emily had quite the cheering section in Round Rock! Her family, friends, TCHS administrators, coaches, Athletic Director, Leland Surovik, and TCISD Superintendent Dr. Melissa Duarte were all there to support her and celebrate this exciting milestone.