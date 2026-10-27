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Comptroller Huffines Expands Government Fraud Reporting Access for State Employees

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(AUSTIN) Texas Comptroller Don Huffines today announced an unprecedented expansion of his agency’s whistleblower government fraud reporting resources for state employees, adding a dedicated government fraud reporting button to the front page of the statewide Centralized Accounting and Payroll/Personnel System (CAPPS) portal.

The prominently placed button will appear for every state employee who logs into CAPPS, providing a clear, consistent reminder that if they suspect government fraud, waste, or abuse, they have a direct way to report it, helping this agency go after those who defraud the people of Texas. No Texas Comptroller has ever placed a government fraud reporting tool in front of every state employee at the point of login.

This enhancement supports the Comptroller’s ongoing Taxpayer First Initiative, which promotes transparency, accountability, and responsible stewardship of public resources. The CAPPS button links directly to the same Comptroller’s Law Enforcement Operations whistleblower portal launched earlier this week — a secure system that allows all Texans to send tips directly to agency investigators.

“The state of Texas will not tolerate government fraud, waste, or abuse — not from anyone,” Huffines said. “State employees are on the front lines. They see the problems and the misconduct that others miss. By putting a government fraud reporting button directly in CAPPS, we’re giving every state employee a fast, secure way to alert us the moment something looks wrong. This is unprecedented. Together, we will find those who misuse taxpayer money and hold them accountable.”

CAPPS is the enterprise resource planning platform used by Texas state agencies for accounting, payroll, and personnel processes. Integrating the government fraud reporting link into such a widely used system ensures all state employees have immediate access to this important function.


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