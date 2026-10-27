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SUPPORT, ACTION, AND HOPE

by Publisher
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With an estimated 7.4 million Americans living with clinical Alzheimer’s and/or dementia, communities across the country are finding meaningful ways to unite around support, action, and hope.

The residents and team at Sodalis Texas City recently rallied together for an extraordinary effort, logging a total of 152 laps—clocking in at 16.18 miles—in support of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Every single lap completed represented a step forward for everyone affected by Alzheimer’s.

The community spirit was on full display as participants wore purple Walk to End Alzheimer’s shirts donated by the Ryggard family. Leading the charge was Culinary Director Cindy, who earned the “Most Laps Walked” title after completing an impressive 22 laps, with a prize generously provided by Magnolia Hospice. From dedicated team members to passionate residents, the milestone highlighted the community’s shared commitment to raising awareness and honoring everyone impacted by Alzheimer’s

“Every lap our residents and team walked carries a powerful message of hope and solidarity,” said Shelby Anderson with Sodalis Living. “Alzheimer’s affects so many of our families, and seeing our community come together to clock over 16 miles proves that when we walk with purpose, we can make a real difference. We are incredibly proud of everyone who stepped up to participate.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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