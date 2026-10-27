With an estimated 7.4 million Americans living with clinical Alzheimer’s and/or dementia, communities across the country are finding meaningful ways to unite around support, action, and hope.

The residents and team at Sodalis Texas City recently rallied together for an extraordinary effort, logging a total of 152 laps—clocking in at 16.18 miles—in support of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Every single lap completed represented a step forward for everyone affected by Alzheimer’s.

The community spirit was on full display as participants wore purple Walk to End Alzheimer’s shirts donated by the Ryggard family. Leading the charge was Culinary Director Cindy, who earned the “Most Laps Walked” title after completing an impressive 22 laps, with a prize generously provided by Magnolia Hospice. From dedicated team members to passionate residents, the milestone highlighted the community’s shared commitment to raising awareness and honoring everyone impacted by Alzheimer’s

“Every lap our residents and team walked carries a powerful message of hope and solidarity,” said Shelby Anderson with Sodalis Living. “Alzheimer’s affects so many of our families, and seeing our community come together to clock over 16 miles proves that when we walk with purpose, we can make a real difference. We are incredibly proud of everyone who stepped up to participate.”