The Dan Parkinson (1935–2011) Literary Award recognizes writers who bring Brazoria County’s rich history to life. This year’s recipient is acclaimed author John Toth, a longtime writer and history enthusiast whose work highlights local events and stories. John and his wife, Sharon Allen Toth, are the publishers of The Bulletin, a weekly Brazoria County paper. His latest book, No Turning Back, recounts his and his mother’s escape from Cold War-era Hungary, offering a moving story of immigration, courage, and personal growth. John will deliver the keynote address, and copies of his book will be available for purchase.

The George Kramig (1919–2011) Preservation Award honors individuals or organizations whose outstanding efforts preserve Brazoria County’s history and inspire others to do the same. This year’s award recognizes Joe Bodden for his contributions to preserving and sharing Brazoria County’s heritage. A longtime resident, Joe has taught traditional stories and lifeways as a Scout leader, guiding numerous trips and sharing his Scouting knowledge. He is also active in the Brazoria Historical Militia, participating in field trips and presenting historical lectures to community groups. In addition, he completed a comprehensive survey of the county’s historic structures, updating the 1979 survey with new listings and information on previously recorded sites.

The Anne Brightwell (1929–2015) Artist Award honors an individual or organization that uses artistic talent to promote Brazoria County’s rich history. Although Brightwell was a painter, artists working in all disciplines are eligible. This year’s recipient, Chloe Donalsson, has taken part in local art shows and collaborated with the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association to create artwork for Surfside Beach’s Timeline Fence. Located beside the Battle of Velasco Memorial, the fence uses art to tell the history of the Brazos River. Sculptors, photographers, storytellers, actors, and other artists also play an important role in preserving and sharing local history.

The Nat Hickey (1923–2022) Community Service Award recognizes an individual or organization for outstanding service throughout the community. Hickey, a founding member of the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association and the Old Velasco/Surfside Beach Historical Committee, was instrumental in establishing the Freeport Historical Museum and contributed to many other historical organizations and projects. This year’s award honors the James Anderson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 561. In addition to preserving the history of local service members, the group supports veterans in need by building ramps, arranging travel, and responding to emergencies. Its members also take part in veterans’ parades and other events recognizing the sacrifices of military personnel. Originally established as a women’s auxiliary, the group has broadened its role to recognize women’s integral place in the U.S. military and welcomes all spouses.