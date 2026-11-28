HOUSTON, Texas (Nov. 24, 2026) – Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) and presenting sponsor, CenterPoint Energy, welcomed more than 500 guests to a New Orleans inspired celebration to honor Lisa and Jerry Simon for their extraordinary commitment to Houston philanthropy and more than two decades of support for the museum. The annual event, held on Nov. 14, raised $1.73 million toward a double-edged mission, benefiting the museum’s aircraft collection, exhibits, STEM education programs and capital funds for museum expansion. Approximately 58% of the proceeds came from a surprise announcement from the Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Family Foundation which committed $1 million to the Beyond Boundaries capital campaign.

Honorary chairs Cheryl Boblitt King and emcee Bill King, along with gala co-chairs Donna and Matthew Noll welcomed guests to a jazz-filled journey to the Crescent City brought to life by events company Ward & Ames. From evening lampposts and Southern ferns to the rich colors and the unmistakable sounds of a traditional New Orleans second line jazz procession, guests made their way into an elegantly transformed hangar. Before and after the dinner program, gala guests had the opportunity to tour the museum’s permanent aircraft collection, step inside space shuttle simulators, test their piloting skills in flight simulators, experience STEM-based exhibits, enjoy a ride in the MaxFlight simulator and learn more about the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame inductees.

The highlight of the evening was a Broadway-worthy performance by Michael Cavanaugh, the Tony and Grammy nominated entertainer handpicked by Billy Joel to star in Broadway’s Movin’ Out. Cavanaugh’s high-energy performance kept guests on their feet, singing every song as he performed crowd favorites, creating some of the evening’s most unforgettable moments. The famed performer then asked Jerry Simon to join him on stage to play the piano. Jerry did not disappoint, delivering a masterful rendition of The Beatles’ “Let It Be” as Cavanaugh sang, earning the duo a standing ovation from the audience.

LSFM President and Chief Executive Officer Anna Hawley said, “We are honored to celebrate Lisa and Jerry Simon, whose lives reflect the power of leadership and service to others. The extraordinary generosity displayed by everyone here this evening was truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful for our supporters’ kindness and commitment to making this an evening we will never forget”.

Guests were treated to an exceptional New Orleans-inspired dinner curated by City Kitchen, featuring elevated Southern favorites and culminating in a decadent bourbon caramel bread pudding.

Houston’s favorite auctioneer, Logan Thomas, led the live auction that featured amazing travel and entertainment packages such as a gala themed escape to New Orleans, the European charm of Portugal, Iceland and Scotland, along with a Big Board auction led by Judge Eric Andell which added to the bucket list worthy experiences! Marc Felice, LSFM Board Member and managing director of Hub Maintenance for United Airlines, stopped the bidding and donated roundtrip airline tickets for four to each of the winners of the travel packages. United Airlines serves as the official airline of the Lone Star Flight Museum and the 2026 Jet Setters Ball.

Jet Setters Ball: Destination New Orleans would not be possible without the generous support of LSFM sponsors including: French Quarter level and presenting sponsor CenterPoint Energy; Jackson Square level sponsors Lisa & Jerry Simon, Joan Skipper & Ed Peine and Bette & Ralph Thomas; Bourbon Street level sponsors Donna & Matt Noll; Café du Monde level sponsors Bristow Group, Inc., Joanne Houck & Tim Singletary, Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, Inc. and United Airlines; The Bayou level sponsors Ashley & Blake Boyd, Breckenridge Aviation Museum, Wendy & Bill Chiles, Friend of Lone Star Flight Museum, Linda & David Johnson / Blaire & Chris Johnson, Trini Mendenhall-Royalty & Philip Royalty, Million Air Houston, Patrice & Ed Noel, Northern Trust, Mary & David Novelli, Scott E. Rozzell and Taste of Texas; and The Jazz Club level sponsors Lisa & Mark Ammerman, Flora & Brian Antweil/ Diane & Steve Biegel/Robert Wagnon, Ellen & Paige Michael Cokinos, Lilly & Dan Collins, Eagle Energy, Jo Lynn & Gregg Falgout, Annie & Bob Graham, Gensler, Shaun Gordy, Anthony W. Hall, Jr., Harco Aviation, LLC, Linda & Barry Hunsaker, Denise & Allen Lazenby, Memorial Hermann, Rob Parrish, Barbara Radnofsky & Ed Supkis, Sally Anne Schmidt & Marc Tabolsky, Aimee & Wynne Snoots, Jane & Charles Szalkowski, Tavaero Jet Charter, Corp., Texas Southern University Aviation, Pam & Gary Whitlock and C. Dean Woods.

Of note, attendees included The Honorable William Arnot, former Chief Justice, Texas Court of Appeals; State Representative Dr. Greg Bonnen, District 24; Cyndy Butcher, district director for Rep. Greg Bonnen; Houston City Council Member At-Large Twila Carter; Texas Aviation Hall of Fame Member Al Cisneros; Lt. General Doug Owens, Retired United States Air Force and former LSFM president and CEO; Lt. Commander Nick Phillips, United States Coast Guard; The Honorable Pete Olson, former United States Representative, Texas District 22 and immediate past chair, LFSM Board of Directors.

To support the Lone Star Flight Museum, learn more about STEM education programs and how you can get involved, please visit LoneStarFlight.org or call the museum’s development office at 346-352-7678.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501(c)(3) aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements of Texas aviation history while educating and inspiring youth. LSFM has also been recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Houston Business Journal, reflecting its commitment to innovation, collaboration and excellence both within its organization and in the communities it serves. The 130,000 square foot museum is home to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame and a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation and military aircraft. Guests can experience the wonder of flight through warbird rides and get hands-on in the high-tech Aviation Learning Center and Flight Academy. Multiple public and STEM-focused educational programs create an unforgettable museum experience for visitors of all ages. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday Noon-5 p.m. Tickets start at $12, with discounts available for seniors and military members. Thanks to the generous support of ExxonMobil, Free Museum Days are offered on Tuesdays through 2026 (advance registration is required). Members and children under the age of 4 are admitted free. For details, visit LoneStarFlight.org, call 346-708-2517 and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.