By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

We know her as the hopeful, innocent voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin, singing “A Whole New World.” As I spoke with her, I came to understand what has made Lea Salonga both a great and beloved singer and theatrical actress; an inspiring spirit that continues to believe in the beauty of life.

Talking with her felt like talking with a good friend the kind you could talk with for hours. There was a familiarity that made the conversation comfortable. Though she has gone from the stages of Manila to Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, she still conveys a sense of wonder.

The Walt Disney Company named her a Disney Legend for her voice work as Jasmine and in Mulan and Mulan II. Even as a recognized star, she continues to convey the joyful spirit of her younger self.

That spirit is coming to Houston on December 12, when Lea brings her Sounding Joy holiday tour to Cullen Performance Hall.

In the Philippines where Lea was born and raised, Christmas arrives as a joyful, colorful celebration beginning in September.

“It’s such a celebratory, joyful time. In the province where my father is from you can get these incredible colored lanterns, such as a star shaped like the star of Bethlehem, made out of bamboo and wood and seashells,” Lea explained. Filipino homes hang them outside instead of a wreath, and when they are turned on, they are brilliant. Whole communities display them together.”

She has recorded three Christmas albums and hopes they get plenty of mall playtime in her homeland, where Christmas music in the malls is part of what makes the season special. Her most recent, Sounding Joy | The Holiday Album, was completed in 2024.

One of her favorite Christmas memories, as a professional musician, is performing with the Tabernacle Choir in Salt Lake City. “They were really a wonderful group of people to work with, and with snow falling outside my window, it was a magical few days,” Lea said. “It felt like a postcard.”

For a New Yorker, a Houston stop is a welcome break from the cold, she explained and the audience can expect a show built with gentle waves of music and emotion.

“Normally a performance of mine will contain music of varying emotions: happy, joyful and a little more melancholy,” she said. “I try to take audiences on an emotional ride, not a rollercoaster, just a ride. All happy stuff gets a little boring. I want people to leave satisfied and hopeful.”

Her youthful energy has a source. When I asked what keeps her so youthful, she credited the Disney concerts she performs and her son. “I have a 20-year-old son that keeps me young and stresses me out at times,” she said. “Motherhood means 24/7 worrying especially when I am away from him.” Her son is currently away from her a lot as a college student in upstate New York.

Lea began performing as a child in Manila, in The King and I, and later earned a Tony Award for her performance as Kim in Miss Saigon. She was the first Asian woman to win a Tony, and later the first Asian actress to play Éponine in Les Misérables on Broadway, returning as Fantine in its 2006 revival. This year, the Hollywood Walk of Fame honored her with a star on the sidewalk.

Of all the songs she sings, the one she holds closest is “On My Own” from Les Misérables, the song she used in her audition for Miss Saigon. “Every time I sing it I have a feeling of being so blessed and hopeful,” she said. “Even though it is a sad song.”

Life on the road is less glamorous. Touring means different halls, cities and food, and sometimes food poisoning. She keeps ginger ale, water and stomach remedies handy. The show must go on even if the star is feeling a bit queasy, and she said singing can make her feel better.

“The light hits me and my body knows what to do,” she said. Her mother once gave her some sage advice for the times when she isn’t feeling up to a show. “As long as it isn’t affecting your singing, you’ll figure it out,” said Lea. “The adrenaline courses through your veins and you just pull it out.”

Offstage, she unwinds with video games, including Inscryption, which her son introduced her to, and Final Fantasy VII. She even doomscrolls to help her unwind, which she helped me understand is scrolling through current events looking for the worst news stories.

At bedtime, music won’t do. Because she explained she is so familiar with it, she would stay awake predicting what’s next, so she falls asleep to YouTube videos and often Forensic Files. “It’s the narrator’s voice that lulls me,” said Lea.

When I asked who inspires her and who does she admire in the music industry, her answer crossed genres.

“I’m a huge fan of BTS, the Korean boy band. They have been around thirteen years, which is kind of rare in K-pop. They just keep climbing up this ladder, it’s lightning in a bottle! I admire them for their grit and hard work, and they are talented,” said Lea. “They have a great relationship with their fans, the sheer will of wanting to succeed and continue to influence and be a force to reckon with in the music industry. It’s great to witness.”

In musical theater, she admires Julie Andrews and Bernadette Peters, two women with whom she has performed. What she remembers most about both is their kindness.

“With Andrews I was starstruck and I remember how lovely and kind she was,” said Lea.

“Peters is incredibly kind and incredibly hard working. Her talent is a given, but her kindness is what I came away with,” she said.

As for what keeps her singing, she said, “It’s a lot of fun. It’s something that gives me so much fulfillment, being able to inhabit a song or a role for a couple hours.”

Her wish for her Houston audience is simple. “I’m just hoping that the audience enjoys themselves,” she said. “It’s such a beautiful season filled with hope and love and family.”

When we finished speaking, she told me, “It was nice meeting you, Ruth.” It was a small, gracious touch from a star who still wonders.

Lea Salonga performs Saturday, December 12, at 7 p.m. at Cullen Performance Hall, 4800 Calhoun Road, Houston. Tickets are available at cph.evenue.net.