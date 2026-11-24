AUSTIN— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. is excited to announce the success of the 2026 Save Texas History Symposium, where historians, educators, students, researchers, and history enthusiasts gathered November 13-14, 2026 at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin.

The two day symposium was filled with engaging presentations, thoughtful discussion, and shared appreciation for the stories that shaped Texas and the nation. This year’s theme, “A Lone Star Among Many: Texas and the Making of America,” explored the many ways Texas has influenced and been influenced by the broader American experience.

James Harkins, the GLO’s Senior Deputy Director of Heritage, speaks during the 2026 Save Texas Symposium in Austin

The Symposium opened Friday with the annual Student Research Showcase, highlighting emerging scholars from across Texas and beyond. Attendees heard presentations that examined the state’s rich and diverse past from fresh perspectives. The first day concluded with a reception and keynote address from J.B. Sauceda, host and executive producer of Texas Country Reporter, whose remarks celebrated the people, places, and local stories that continue to define Texas history and culture.

Dr. Maria G. Vallejo, an Assistant Professor at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, speaks during the 2026 Save Texas History Symposium in Austin

Saturday’s program expanded on the Symposium theme and featured presentations from leading scholars and public historians. Throughout the Symposium, participants engaged with new research, exchanged ideas with fellow history enthusiasts, and strengthened connections within Texas’ history community. The event continued its longstanding tradition of creating opportunities for learning, collaboration, and public engagement while showcasing the work of both established and emerging scholars. Attendees praised the Symposium’s breadth of topics and welcoming atmosphere.

The Save Texas History Symposium remains a flagship program for connecting Texans with their past and encouraging meaningful conversations about the people, events, and ideas that continue to shape the state’s future.