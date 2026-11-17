The weekend was productive for the Santa Fe girls’ basketball team, who won three of four games at the Baytown Lee Classic. With the trio of victories, the Indians came into the week with a 5-1 record. The Santa Fe girls’ junior varsity team finished 3-1 at the Angleton Gulf Coast JV Tourney, bringing home the Silver Bracket title.
Santa Fe girls’ basketball team, who won three of four games
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The weekend was productive for the Santa Fe girls’ basketball team, who won three of four games at the Baytown Lee Classic. With the trio of victories, the Indians came into the week with a 5-1 record. The Santa Fe girls’ junior varsity team finished 3-1 at the Angleton Gulf Coast JV Tourney, bringing home the Silver Bracket title.
The weekend was productive for the Santa Fe girls’ basketball team, who won three of four games at the Baytown Lee Classic. With the trio of victories, the Indians came into the week with a 5-1 record. The Santa Fe girls’ junior varsity team finished 3-1 at the Angleton Gulf Coast JV Tourney, bringing home the Silver Bracket title.