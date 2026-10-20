Following a productive summer of tourney play, Dickinson’s boys’ basketball team is set to tip off the 2026-27 regular season, which begins for the Gators on November 14 when they face San Antonio Harlan in the RecSports Shootout at Aldine’s Campbell Coliseum beginning at 2 PM.
Dickinson’s boys’ basketball team is set to tip off the 2026-27 regular season
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Following a productive summer of tourney play, Dickinson’s boys’ basketball team is set to tip off the 2026-27 regular season, which begins for the Gators on November 14 when they face San Antonio Harlan in the RecSports Shootout at Aldine’s Campbell Coliseum beginning at 2 PM.
Following a productive summer of tourney play, Dickinson’s boys’ basketball team is set to tip off the 2026-27 regular season, which begins for the Gators on November 14 when they face San Antonio Harlan in the RecSports Shootout at Aldine’s Campbell Coliseum beginning at 2 PM.