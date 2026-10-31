By: Friendswood ISD/Lauren Traina Friendswood High School basketball player Chase Richardson was recognized as one of the Houston area’s top preseason boys basketball players at the inaugural H-Town Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon on Wednesday, October 28, at the Bayou City Event Center. Richardson was one of just 15 student-athletes selected to the 2026 Houston Area High School Boys Preseason Team, earning recognition among some of the top high school basketball talent across the Greater Houston area. More than 600 guests attended the event, which brought together high school and collegiate basketball leaders and some of the most recognizable names in Houston basketball. Attendees included University of Houston Head Coach Kelvin Sampson, Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rudy Tomjanovich, NBA veteran Patrick Beverley, and numerous other Houston-area basketball greats. ESPN college basketball analyst and former collegiate head coach Fran Fraschilla served as the event’s featured speaker. Richardson had the opportunity to meet Fraschilla and was pictured with him during the luncheon. Friendswood ISD was also represented at the event by Friendswood High School Head Basketball Coach Danny Russell, Coach Blake Joy and Assistant Athletic Director Daron Scott, who joined Richardson in celebrating the preseason honor. Richardson’s selection recognizes his accomplishments on the court and the expectations surrounding him as he prepares for the upcoming season with the Mustangs. The H-Town Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon also recognized the Houston Area High School Girls Preseason Team and featured basketball coaches representing universities throughout the Houston area.
FRIENDSWOOD HIGH SCHOOL’S CHASE RICHARDSON NAMED TO HOUSTON AREA PRESEASON BASKETBALL TEAM
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