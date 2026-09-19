Dickinson boys’ basketball standout TroyNelle Belle and Friendswood boys’ hoops standout Chase Richardson were both selected to the inaugural Houston Area Boys’ and Girls’ Preseason Basketball Team. Belle, a 6’7 forward, and Richardson, a 6’1 point guard, have received several Division I offers entering the regular season.
Basketball Standout Troy Nelle Belle and Friendswood boys’ hoops standout Chase Richardson were both selected
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Dickinson boys’ basketball standout TroyNelle Belle and Friendswood boys’ hoops standout Chase Richardson were both selected to the inaugural Houston Area Boys’ and Girls’ Preseason Basketball Team. Belle, a 6’7 forward, and Richardson, a 6’1 point guard, have received several Division I offers entering the regular season.
Dickinson boys’ basketball standout TroyNelle Belle and Friendswood boys’ hoops standout Chase Richardson were both selected to the inaugural Houston Area Boys’ and Girls’ Preseason Basketball Team. Belle, a 6’7 forward, and Richardson, a 6’1 point guard, have received several Division I offers entering the regular season.