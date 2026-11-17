“Advancing Aquaculture Together”

Connecting producers, advancing innovation, and growing the future of

Texas aquaculture

FULTON, Texas, October 29, 2027 — The Texas Aquaculture Association (TAA) is pleased to announce that

registration is now open for its 2027 Annual Conference, taking place January 24–26, 2027, in Fulton, Texas,

along the Texas Gulf Coast.

With the theme “Advancing Aquaculture Together,” this year’s conference will bring together aquaculture

producers, industry partners, researchers, suppliers and other stakeholders to connect, exchange ideas,

and explore opportunities to strengthen and grow aquaculture in Texas.

Connecting producers, advancing innovation, and growing the future of Texas aquaculture reflects TAA’s

commitment to supporting the industry, encouraging collaboration, and promoting opportunities for

continued growth and success.

Speakers will include experts in marketing, nutrition, economics, social media engagement, policy and

animal health, as well as culinary specialists and national and state agency representatives. Speaker details

will be announced soon, but this conference will be one not to miss!

TAA invites everyone interested in advancing the future of Texas aquaculture to attend. Whether you are an

established producer or new to the industry, the annual conference offers an opportunity to connect with

colleagues and be part of the conversation shaping Texas aquaculture.

Registration is now open! Visit TAA Registration to secure your seat and find additional conference

information. For more information about the Texas Aquaculture Association, visit TexasAquaculture.org

About the Texas Aquaculture Association

The Texas Aquaculture Association (TAA) advocates for Texas aquaculture by fostering the exchange of

knowledge, promoting collaboration across the industry, and serving as the unified voice of the industry with

local, state and federal policymakers and regulatory agencies.