Best in the World! Local Robotics Team Captures Three World Titles

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

League City Intermediate School returned home with three World Championship awards from the VEX VRC Robotics Middle School World Championships that were held in Dallas this past week.

LCI was part of 749 teams representing the very elite of middle school students from 49 countries across the world.

Bringing home top honors were:

*Divas on Fire (Elizabeth Chua, Madalyn Pruitt, Eden Jackson, Julia Hibbetts) — Design World Award.

*Gear One (Thatcher Carroll, Gilbert Thain, Audrey Carroll, Debra Kitu, Ana Chua, Michael Gordon) — Think World Award.

*Vexters (Sabelle Lim, Chase Ortiz, Alex Dillehay, Charlotte Hibbetts, Jenna Stambaugh, William Paschal, Grace Eppley) — Inspire World Award.

What these sixth thru eighth grade students have done is surreal!” said Ricci Rodgers, who serves as the school’s Robotics and AV Production teacher. “Earning a spot to compete in the VEX VRC World Championship is a major accomplishment itself, and especially for a brand-new team. And then actually winning THREE World titles in competition…who does that in their first year?? It would be rare, for sure!

Added Rodgers, “These incredible kids have changed the world right where they are. Thinking about their future endeavors is moving. Here they are, World!”