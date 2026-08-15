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Social Security Accelerates Access for Individuals with Severe Disabilities

by Publisher
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August 11, 2026

If you or someone you care about is living with a serious medical condition, you understand how crucial it is to receive timely support. The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently added 14 conditions to its Compassionate Allowances (CAL) list, which will enable faster access to disability benefits for more people.

What’s the Compassionate Allowances List?

The CAL list is our way of fast-tracking help for people with the most severe health problems. If your condition is on this list, it’s serious enough to qualify for disability benefits and your application is moved to the front of the line.

What’s Changed?

We added these 14 conditions to the CAL list:

  • Adenylosuccinate Lyase Deficiency – Neonatal Form and Type 1
  • Aicardi Syndrome
  • Baraitser-Winter Syndrome
  • Beare-Stevenson Cutis Gyrata Syndrome
  • Bohring-Opitz Syndrome
  • CASK-Related Gene Disorders
  • Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma
  • Lafora Disease
  • Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy (MMPSI)
  • OPHN1 Syndrome
  • Primary Cardiac Sarcoma
  • Primary Intracranial Malignant Melanoma
  • Uveal Melanoma – with Metastases
  • Warburg Micro Syndrome

With these additions, there are now 314 conditions on the list. That means more people than ever can get the help they need, without waiting months or even years for a decision.

Why Does This Matter?

Waiting for disability benefits can be stressful, especially when you’re dealing with a life-changing diagnosis. The CAL initiative is designed to cut through red tape for individuals who need help fast. Since the initiative started, over 1.2 million people have been approved through this accelerated disability process.

How Does It Work?

When you apply for disability benefits, we will review your medical records to see if you qualify. If your condition is on the CAL list, we use technology to flag your application and speed things up. In some cases, we can even get your medical records electronically, which makes the process even faster.

For the full list of CAL conditions, visit: ssa.gov/compassionateallowances.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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