Social Security Accelerates Access for Individuals with Severe Disabilities

August 11, 2026

If you or someone you care about is living with a serious medical condition, you understand how crucial it is to receive timely support. The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently added 14 conditions to its Compassionate Allowances (CAL) list, which will enable faster access to disability benefits for more people.

What’s the Compassionate Allowances List?

The CAL list is our way of fast-tracking help for people with the most severe health problems. If your condition is on this list, it’s serious enough to qualify for disability benefits and your application is moved to the front of the line.

What’s Changed?

We added these 14 conditions to the CAL list:

Adenylosuccinate Lyase Deficiency – Neonatal Form and Type 1

Aicardi Syndrome

Baraitser-Winter Syndrome

Beare-Stevenson Cutis Gyrata Syndrome

Bohring-Opitz Syndrome

CASK-Related Gene Disorders

Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma

Lafora Disease

Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy (MMPSI)

OPHN1 Syndrome

Primary Cardiac Sarcoma

Primary Intracranial Malignant Melanoma

Uveal Melanoma – with Metastases

Warburg Micro Syndrome

With these additions, there are now 314 conditions on the list. That means more people than ever can get the help they need, without waiting months or even years for a decision.

Why Does This Matter?

Waiting for disability benefits can be stressful, especially when you’re dealing with a life-changing diagnosis. The CAL initiative is designed to cut through red tape for individuals who need help fast. Since the initiative started, over 1.2 million people have been approved through this accelerated disability process.

How Does It Work?

When you apply for disability benefits, we will review your medical records to see if you qualify. If your condition is on the CAL list, we use technology to flag your application and speed things up. In some cases, we can even get your medical records electronically, which makes the process even faster.

For the full list of CAL conditions, visit: ssa.gov/compassionateallowances.