Santa Fe Softball Team Rolls into Regional Finals

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

The Santa Fe High School softball team is now one game away from advancing to the state 5A semifinals after the Indians blanked Kingwood Park 9-0 in a Region III-5A semifinal at Crosby High School on Thursday night.

Ranked second in the 5A rankings, Santa Fe (31-4) faces undefeated and top-ranked Lake Creek (37-0) in the regional finals this week, with the winners advancing to the state’s Final Four at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the campus of the University of Texas June 3-4.

Pitchers Sidne Peters and Reagan Smith combined on a two-hit shutout, striking out a combined 12 batters. Peters also delivered a three-run homer that closed out the scoring for Santa Fe.

The Indians were one of four area baseball and softball teams in action heading into the weekend. In baseball, Clear Creek dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker to Pearland in a nine-inning thriller to open the Region III-6A quarterfinal series. The Wildcats headed to Pearland for Game 2 on Friday, seeking a win to push the series to a decisive Game 3 on Saturday night.

Friendswood’s baseball team opened its Region III-5A quarterfinal series with an emphatic 12-0 rout of Crosby at Deer Park High School on Thursday. The Mustangs pounded out 17 hits on the evening and had a chance to compete a sweep of the Cougars on Friday night.

Friendswood’s softball team has its bid to continue the season ended when the Mustangs were swept by Lake Creek in the Region III-5A semifinal. Friendswood lost the opener 8-0 on Wednesday before falling 10-0 on Thursday at Katy Tompkins High School.