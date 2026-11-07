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13 Years, 10 Million Essentials: The Community Behind the Mission

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By Leslie Garza, Director, Galveston Diaper Bank

A basic need can be both essential and largely unseen. For 13 years, the Galveston Diaper Bank has worked to bring greater awareness to diaper and incontinence hygiene insecurity while helping ensure that families and individuals throughout Galveston County have access to essential hygiene supplies.

Founded in 2013 by Kathy Modzelewski and Angela Brown, the Galveston Diaper Bank began with a simple mission: helping families access clean diapers for their babies. Since then, that mission has grown to serve people across generations, distributing more than 10 million essential hygiene supplies to local families, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Today, GDB provides baby diapers, pull-ups, wipes, feminine hygiene products and adult incontinence supplies through a network of community partners throughout Galveston County.

Diaper Need Awareness Month brings attention to a need that is often overlooked. A parent without enough diapers may struggle to maintain childcare or employment. An older adult on a fixed income may have to choose between incontinence supplies and other household necessities. Individuals with disabilities and their caregivers face recurring expenses that cannot simply be postponed.

These are not occasional needs. They are everyday necessities that affect health, comfort, independence and dignity.

But behind every milestone in our organization’s history is something equally important: a community that continues to show up.

The Galveston Diaper Bank recently welcomed sponsors, donors, volunteers and community supporters to a special Sponsor Appreciation Gathering to recognize the people and organizations whose generosity makes this work possible. The gathering was an opportunity to celebrate our collective impact, express our gratitude and recognize that reaching more than 10 million supplies distributed has never been the work of one organization alone.

To our longtime supporters, corporate sponsors, foundations, community partners, volunteers and individual donors, thank you. Whether through financial contributions, product donations, volunteer hours, grants or helping connect us with resources, every act of generosity strengthens our ability to serve.

The Galveston Diaper Bank extends heartfelt thanks to our major sponsors, including Moody National Bank, USA DeBusk, and Craig Brown; our dedicated monthly donors, Donna Dees, Carol Holloway and Tom Tobin, and Russ Artmier; and the many anonymous donors whose generosity helps sustain this mission. We are equally grateful to our dedicated volunteers, including Tom and Mary Scott and the Garza, Jones, and Briseño families, for giving their time and helping make this work possible.

As we look ahead, we invite others throughout Galveston County to become part of this mission. Local businesses, civic organizations, congregations and individuals can make a difference through sponsorships, financial gifts, product drives, volunteer service and community partnerships.

Thirteen years and more than 10 million essential supplies later, one thing remains true: the need has not disappeared, but neither has our community’s willingness to respond.

Because when a community chooses to see a hidden need, it can choose to do something about it.

Comfort for babies. Dignity for seniors. Essentials for all.

Leslie Garza
Director, Galveston Diaper Bank

About Galveston Diaper Bank

The Galveston Diaper Bank provides diapers, wipes, adult incontinence supplies, and feminine hygiene products to help create a healthier, more dignified environment for low-income and vulnerable individuals and families throughout Galveston County.

To learn more about our mission or how to get involved, visit www.galvestondiaperbank.org.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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