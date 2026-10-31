2026 Tax Payment Deadlines

Cheryl E. Johnson, Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector
Over 135,000 tax statements were mailed to individual property owners last week (if you have a mortgage
company escrowing taxes, you will not receive a mailed statement). You have the option of paying in full (by
February 1, 2027) or paying half by November 30th (second half due by June 30, 2027). Seniors, disabled
persons, disabled vets and all property owner affected by Governor declared disasters may pay in four equal
installments (first due by February 1, second by March 31, third by June 1 and final quarter by August 2).
Payment may be mailed (722 21st Street, Galveston, Texas 77550) but to secure a timely postmark, you must
drop in a USPS mailbox prior to the last pick-up time (typically 5 pm). You may also pay online at
www.galcotax.com via e-check ($0.50 bank fee) or credit or debit card (2.2% bank fee) or via telephone by
calling toll free 1-800-420-1663 (bank fees also apply when paying via telephone). Payment may also be made
in person or use the convenient yellow drop boxes located outside of all full-time offices. Payments dropped
before 8 am December 1st will be stamped received November 30th.
The League City/North Annex (174 Calder) is open Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm. The Friendswood
Satellite (910 S. Friendswood Drive) is open 8 am to 5 pm Thursdays and Fridays (closed Noon to 1 for lunch).
Other full-time offices are open are open 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday and 8 to Noon Friday
in Galveston (722 21st Street), Santa Fe/West County Annex (11730 Highway 6) and Texas City Annex (2516
Texas Avenue). An additional Satellite office is open the third Tuesday each month at 946 Noble Carl Road in
Crystal Beach from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm (closed Noon to 1 for lunch).
Have questions or need directions? Call toll free 1-877-766-2284 or email galcotax@galvestoncountytx.gov.