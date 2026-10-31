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2026 Tax Payment Deadlines

by Publisher
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Cheryl E. Johnson, Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector

Over 135,000 tax statements were mailed to individual property owners last week (if you have a mortgage
company escrowing taxes, you will not receive a mailed statement). You have the option of paying in full (by
February 1, 2027) or paying half by November 30th (second half due by June 30, 2027). Seniors, disabled
persons, disabled vets and all property owner affected by Governor declared disasters may pay in four equal
installments (first due by February 1, second by March 31, third by June 1 and final quarter by August 2).
Payment may be mailed (722 21st Street, Galveston, Texas 77550) but to secure a timely postmark, you must
drop in a USPS mailbox prior to the last pick-up time (typically 5 pm). You may also pay online at
www.galcotax.com via e-check ($0.50 bank fee) or credit or debit card (2.2% bank fee) or via telephone by
calling toll free 1-800-420-1663 (bank fees also apply when paying via telephone). Payment may also be made
in person or use the convenient yellow drop boxes located outside of all full-time offices. Payments dropped
before 8 am December 1st will be stamped received November 30th.
The League City/North Annex (174 Calder) is open Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm. The Friendswood
Satellite (910 S. Friendswood Drive) is open 8 am to 5 pm Thursdays and Fridays (closed Noon to 1 for lunch).
Other full-time offices are open are open 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday and 8 to Noon Friday
in Galveston (722 21st Street), Santa Fe/West County Annex (11730 Highway 6) and Texas City Annex (2516
Texas Avenue). An additional Satellite office is open the third Tuesday each month at 946 Noble Carl Road in
Crystal Beach from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm (closed Noon to 1 for lunch).
Have questions or need directions? Call toll free 1-877-766-2284 or email galcotax@galvestoncountytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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