2026 Tax Payment Deadlines

Cheryl E. Johnson, Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector

Over 135,000 tax statements were mailed to individual property owners last week (if you have a mortgage

company escrowing taxes, you will not receive a mailed statement). You have the option of paying in full (by

February 1, 2027) or paying half by November 30th (second half due by June 30, 2027). Seniors, disabled

persons, disabled vets and all property owner affected by Governor declared disasters may pay in four equal

installments (first due by February 1, second by March 31, third by June 1 and final quarter by August 2).

Payment may be mailed (722 21st Street, Galveston, Texas 77550) but to secure a timely postmark, you must

drop in a USPS mailbox prior to the last pick-up time (typically 5 pm). You may also pay online at

www.galcotax.com via e-check ($0.50 bank fee) or credit or debit card (2.2% bank fee) or via telephone by

calling toll free 1-800-420-1663 (bank fees also apply when paying via telephone). Payment may also be made

in person or use the convenient yellow drop boxes located outside of all full-time offices. Payments dropped

before 8 am December 1st will be stamped received November 30th.

The League City/North Annex (174 Calder) is open Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm. The Friendswood

Satellite (910 S. Friendswood Drive) is open 8 am to 5 pm Thursdays and Fridays (closed Noon to 1 for lunch).

Other full-time offices are open are open 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday and 8 to Noon Friday

in Galveston (722 21st Street), Santa Fe/West County Annex (11730 Highway 6) and Texas City Annex (2516

Texas Avenue). An additional Satellite office is open the third Tuesday each month at 946 Noble Carl Road in

Crystal Beach from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm (closed Noon to 1 for lunch).

Have questions or need directions? Call toll free 1-877-766-2284 or email galcotax@galvestoncountytx.gov.