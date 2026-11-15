HOKA Coming Soon to Tanger Outlets Houston

Popular footwear brand to bring performance-driven shoes and apparel to Houston-area shoppers

in December

HOUSTON, Texas (Nov. 12, 2026) – Tanger Outlets Houston is expanding its retail collection with the upcoming arrival of HOKA, bringing elevated options in performance footwear and men’s and women’s apparel to local shoppers. Expected to open in December, the new 4,000-square-foot store next to Cole Haan and across from Columbia will serve as the brand’s first Houston area location.

The new shop will offer a curated selection of HOKA road and trail running footwear, apparel, and lifestyle silhouettes, giving Tanger Houston guests a dedicated destination to explore the brand’s performance-focused products and signature approach to cushioning and support.

“We’re excited to welcome HOKA to Tanger Houston and bring another highly sought-after brand to our shoppers,” said Diana Vazquez, Marketing Director at Tanger Houston. “Whether guests are gearing up for their next run, embracing an active lifestyle or simply looking for comfortable everyday footwear, HOKA will be a dynamic addition to our growing retail lineup.”

HOKA and Toys”R”Us are the latest additions to Tanger Houston, further expanding the center’s diverse selection of athletic, lifestyle and family brands. The openings reflect Tanger’s continued commitment to introducing top brands, providing guests with even more premier options to shop at the best value.

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About Tanger Houston

Tanger Houston is Galveston County’s upscale, open-air outlet shopping destination, featuring a coveted collection of top brands and local shops. The 353,000-square-foot center features more than 75 premier outlet stores offering real style and real savings every day. Shopper-favorite brands at Tanger Houston include Nike, Coach, HEYDUDE, Under Armour, Old Navy, Crocs, Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and more. For a full store listing and map, as well as directions, events, and scoop on the latest sales, visit tanger.com/houston, download the Tanger App or connect on Facebook or Instagram. Guests can also access the ultimate shopping experience by joining TangerClub, Tanger’s exclusive loyalty program, for curated offers and rewards.

About HOKA

HOKA® is one of the world’s fastest-growing performance footwear brands, delivering road and trail running footwear, apparel, and lifestyle silhouettes. Born in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers a uniquely smooth ride through an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support. Operating at the intersection of performance and design, HOKA partners with elite athletes, emerging voices and passionate communities helping shape the future of movement culture. From race-day breakthroughs to daily training and lifestyle expression, HOKA continues to redefine what performance looks and feels like. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #FlyHumanFly