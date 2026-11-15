Home EducationSebastian Aguilar in his first-grade classroom at Burnet Elementary, taken this morning, and the cover of The Songs Beneath
Education

Sebastian Aguilar in his first-grade classroom at Burnet Elementary, taken this morning, and the cover of The Songs Beneath

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Sebastian Aguilar in his first-grade classroom at Burnet Elementary, taken this morning, and the cover of The Songs Beneath. Also attached, if it’s useful, is his author portrait — he writes as The Headmaster.

More about him: Aguilar, 43, lives in the La Marque area with his wife, Brenda; their twin daughters. Born in Ecuador, he has taught first grade at Burnet Elementary while writing The Songs Beneath in his evenings since 2009 — a dark fantasy novel of 185,329words, now finished. He invented a language for its world and then translated the entire book into Spanish himself, for the families he teaches. The novel is not yet published; it is currently on submission

to literary agents, and advance reading copies are available to press on request. headmaster.author@gmail.com 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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