Sebastian Aguilar in his first-grade classroom at Burnet Elementary, taken this morning, and the cover of The Songs Beneath. Also attached, if it’s useful, is his author portrait — he writes as The Headmaster.

More about him: Aguilar, 43, lives in the La Marque area with his wife, Brenda; their twin daughters. Born in Ecuador, he has taught first grade at Burnet Elementary while writing The Songs Beneath in his evenings since 2009 — a dark fantasy novel of 185,329words, now finished. He invented a language for its world and then translated the entire book into Spanish himself, for the families he teaches. The novel is not yet published; it is currently on submission

to literary agents, and advance reading copies are available to press on request. headmaster.author@gmail.com