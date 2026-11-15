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Galveston College receives $3M Houston Endowment grant

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GALVESTON, Texas (Nov. 12, 2026) – Galveston College has been awarded a $3
million grant from Houston Endowment to support efforts to improve student success,
strengthen academic and workforce pathways, and help more students earn credentials
that lead to family-sustaining careers.
The grant is part of a $33.2 million regional initiative involving Galveston College and
eight other Gulf Coast community colleges and the Texas Success Center. Over the
next three years, participating colleges will implement locally developed plans focused
on improving advising, strengthening transfer opportunities, expanding workforce
pathways and addressing other priorities that help students reach their educational and
career goals.


Each college developed its own plan based on student needs, institutional data and
local workforce demands. Common priorities include creating clearer academic and
career pathways, improving student advising and using data more effectively to identify
and support students throughout their educational journeys.
For Galveston College, the funding will support institutional efforts to strengthen the
student experience and improve pathways from enrollment to completion and
employment.
“This grant represents an important investment in the future of Galveston College and
the students we serve,” said Galveston College President Tracee L. Watts, Ed.D. “It
provides an opportunity to build on our efforts to strengthen student support, create
clearer pathways to completion and connect students with educational opportunities that
prepare them for meaningful careers. We are grateful to Houston Endowment for its
investment in our college and its commitment to expanding opportunities for students
throughout the region.”
Galveston College and the other participating colleges collectively serve more than
195,000 students across the Greater Houston region. Although community colleges
provide an important pathway to higher education and employment, regional data

indicate that only 37% of students who begin at a community college earn a credential.
Many students also balance their education with employment and family responsibilities,
making accessible support and clear academic pathways especially important.
“Community colleges play an important role in preparing students for careers and
providing opportunities for economic mobility,” said Elisa Villanueva Beard, president
and CEO of Houston Endowment. “These nine colleges are uniquely positioned to
develop solutions that reflect the needs of their students and communities. Our goal is
to support their work and help more students earn credentials that lead to meaningful
career opportunities.”
According to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, 63%
of Texas jobs will require education or training beyond high school by 2031,
underscoring the growing need for community colleges to prepare students for an
evolving workforce.
The Texas Success Center, the student success support organization of the Texas
Association of Community Colleges, will provide regional coordination, technical
assistance and coaching throughout the initiative. The center also will bring participating
colleges together to share resources, address common challenges and track progress.
The implementation grants build on $500,000 planning grants awarded to each of the
nine colleges and the Texas Success Center in October 2025. During the past year, the
colleges used the funding to evaluate student needs, analyze institutional data and
develop strategies tailored to their campuses and communities.
For more information about Galveston College and its academic and workforce training
programs, visit www.gc.edu, or call 409-944-4242.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

CUTLINE:
Galveston College received a $3 million Houston Endowment grant in November to support
institutional efforts to strengthen the student experience and improve pathways from enrollment
to completion and employment.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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