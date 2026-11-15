Galveston College receives $3M Houston Endowment grant

GALVESTON, Texas (Nov. 12, 2026) – Galveston College has been awarded a $3

million grant from Houston Endowment to support efforts to improve student success,

strengthen academic and workforce pathways, and help more students earn credentials

that lead to family-sustaining careers.

The grant is part of a $33.2 million regional initiative involving Galveston College and

eight other Gulf Coast community colleges and the Texas Success Center. Over the

next three years, participating colleges will implement locally developed plans focused

on improving advising, strengthening transfer opportunities, expanding workforce

pathways and addressing other priorities that help students reach their educational and

career goals.



Each college developed its own plan based on student needs, institutional data and

local workforce demands. Common priorities include creating clearer academic and

career pathways, improving student advising and using data more effectively to identify

and support students throughout their educational journeys.

For Galveston College, the funding will support institutional efforts to strengthen the

student experience and improve pathways from enrollment to completion and

employment.

“This grant represents an important investment in the future of Galveston College and

the students we serve,” said Galveston College President Tracee L. Watts, Ed.D. “It

provides an opportunity to build on our efforts to strengthen student support, create

clearer pathways to completion and connect students with educational opportunities that

prepare them for meaningful careers. We are grateful to Houston Endowment for its

investment in our college and its commitment to expanding opportunities for students

throughout the region.”

Galveston College and the other participating colleges collectively serve more than

195,000 students across the Greater Houston region. Although community colleges

provide an important pathway to higher education and employment, regional data

indicate that only 37% of students who begin at a community college earn a credential.

Many students also balance their education with employment and family responsibilities,

making accessible support and clear academic pathways especially important.

“Community colleges play an important role in preparing students for careers and

providing opportunities for economic mobility,” said Elisa Villanueva Beard, president

and CEO of Houston Endowment. “These nine colleges are uniquely positioned to

develop solutions that reflect the needs of their students and communities. Our goal is

to support their work and help more students earn credentials that lead to meaningful

career opportunities.”

According to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, 63%

of Texas jobs will require education or training beyond high school by 2031,

underscoring the growing need for community colleges to prepare students for an

evolving workforce.

The Texas Success Center, the student success support organization of the Texas

Association of Community Colleges, will provide regional coordination, technical

assistance and coaching throughout the initiative. The center also will bring participating

colleges together to share resources, address common challenges and track progress.

The implementation grants build on $500,000 planning grants awarded to each of the

nine colleges and the Texas Success Center in October 2025. During the past year, the

colleges used the funding to evaluate student needs, analyze institutional data and

develop strategies tailored to their campuses and communities.

For more information about Galveston College and its academic and workforce training

programs, visit www.gc.edu, or call 409-944-4242.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

CUTLINE:

Galveston College received a $3 million Houston Endowment grant in November to support

institutional efforts to strengthen the student experience and improve pathways from enrollment

to completion and employment.