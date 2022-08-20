CHRISTIAN VALUES FOUNDATION FOR WEBER AT HOME & CONGRESS

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Congressman Randy Weber is first and foremost a Christian, a Conservative and then a Republican in that order. How does his self-description play out for Congressman Weber? Well, if he is feeling the Holy Spirit’s leading to share his faith with an individual, that’s what he is going to do.

Randy remembers the day and hour he found Jesus Christ, “July 2, 1973, at 5:30pm, Jesus saved me,” Weber shared, who is not afraid to speak fully on his Christian beliefs. “Christ spilt his blood for us” he added.

He stands by his faith and is very public with how he feels. “We have got to get back to where we put the Bible, prayer and the pledge back in schools,” shared Weber.

When he believes his fellow Republicans are not true to Conservative values, he will publicly address them. “I am not afraid to call out my own party if they stray from conservatism,” said Congressman Weber.

Weber served four years in the Texas State House. While Weber was serving as a state representative, U.S. Congressman Ron Paul announced his retirement. This announcement Is what precipitated Weber’s political advisors to nudge him into the race for the U.S. Congress.

It was after spending time in prayer and discussion with his wife, Brenda Gail, that he finally agreed to follow his political consultants’ suggestions and run for Texas US Congressional District 14. He and his wife committed as a team to join the race.

“When we ran, we promised we would be the most active congressional couple you have ever seen,” said Congressman Weber. Brenda’s commitment keeps her busy with many civic affairs in the Gulf Coast region along with standing by his side in Washington, D.C. when the sky is falling.

On January 6, 2021, Congressman Weber was one of the members of Congress on the floor when the disruption at the Capitol began. He along with others were ushered to an area away from the chaos.

Being true to his Texas roots of living freely with no fear, Congressman Weber found a way out of the Capitol and spent the afternoon and early evening with Brenda at their condo just a few miles from the capitol. He returned to the capitol and cast his vote later that night.

The couple arrived in D.C. to begin their service in January 2014. The day was exciting for both he and Brenda and neither can recall what the weather was like when he was sworn into Congress.

Contrary to urban myth, Congressman Weber and his wife are not provided special medical insurance. All congressional leaders are given the same option as the rest of Americans, which means they are invited to purchase insurance through the healthcare marketplace.

Going from life in Texas to a life divided between Texas and D.C. meant some adjustments. For instance, the couple had to secure a place to live in D.C. What they quickly discovered is that living space in D.C. is a wee bit smaller than the Gulf Coast.

D.C. life as a U.S. Congressman presents itself with a larger group of people than the Texas State House. Weber must work with congressional leaders from all over the nation to accomplish goals for both District 14 and for the nation.

His history as a small business owner prepared him to understand the needs and complexities of the average person seeking their piece of the American Dream. His commitment to conservative values and his Christian faith guides him as he casts his votes in Congress and as he initiates legislation.

Not only will he speak his faith unabashedly, he also speaks of the mistakes made by the Supreme Court, “Plessy Vs Ferguson was a bad decision and we have to understand that the pain and suffering caused by segregation will be remembered for a long time,” said Weber.

He voted yea on the passage of Juneteenth as a federal holiday and was an active proponent in helping to get the legislation through. He has voted no on recent bills regarding gun ownership restrictions.

He also believes the recently overturned Roe V Wade was another of the Supreme Court’s bad decisions.

Currently Congressman Weber is a member of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology where he serves as the Ranking Member of the Energy Subcommittee. His top priority is to fight for energy policies that will not stifle the economy but create jobs and promote business and community.

Congressman Weber has recently introduced two pieces of legislation: the Texas Coastal Spine Authorization Act and the Protect Our Children’s Schools Act.

A complete list of his committee memberships, his voting record, legislation he has introduced, and all other formal activities can be found at: https://weber.house.gov/

So how does a small business owner who served the constituents of the Gulf Coast in the Texas State House manage the immense responsibility of serving the people as a U.S. Congressman? “I work like it’s all up to me and I pray like it’s all up to God,” said Congressman Weber.