Home NewsGovernor Abbott Announces Over $114 Million In Housing Tax Credits
News

Governor Abbott Announces Over $114 Million In Housing Tax Credits

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today announced over $114 million in housing tax credits that will help finance the development or rehabilitation of 70 rental properties, offering reduced rents and increased housing options for Texans across the state. These awards, administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), will help developers construct or rehabilitate over 4,400 affordable housing rental units. 

“As our state grows, we must ensure that Texans have access to the affordable housing they need to thrive,” said Governor Abbott. “Over $114 million in housing tax credits will put quality, affordable homes within reach for hardworking Texas families. In partnership with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, we will build a more affordable and prosperous Texas for generations.”

“The Housing Tax Credit Program is a key tool for creating new developments and preserving affordable housing in our communities,” said TDCHA Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson. “TDHCA is committed to bringing high quality, affordable housing to Texas residents.”

President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act provided a 12 percent increase to the federal tax credit ceiling, which helped push TDHCA’s allocation to the largest in the agency’s history.

View the list of 2026 application awards. The award list is subject to change should any developments not be able to move forward.

Learn more about TDHCA’s HTC Program.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

COMMISSIONER SID MILLER RENEWS CALL FOR SPECIAL SESSION TO PROTECTTEXAS AGRICULTURE FROM...

Commissioner Sid Miller Renews Call for Special Session to Protect Texas Agriculture...

Flooding batters Hill Country once again

MADD: Mothers Share Heartbreak with DUI offenders

ASHLAND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS WORKERS ON ULP STRIKE FOR SAFETY

Attorney General Paxton Secures $150 Million Settlement Against 23andMe Over Data Breach...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper