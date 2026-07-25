Commissioner Sid Miller Renews Call for Special Session to Protect Texas Agriculture from Unchecked Data Center Growth

“Governor Abbott has heard every one of those warnings and still hasn’t acted”

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today renewed his call for Governor Greg Abbott to immediately convene a special legislative session to address the unchecked expansion of massive data centers, warning that continued inaction threatens Texas agriculture, rural communities, and the state’s electric grid. Commissioner Miller also criticized Governor Abbott’s attempt to tout the withdrawal of a proposed East Texas data center as evidence that his policies are working.

“Governor Abbott wants a victory lap because one project walked away after failing to meet standards he announced only after Texans across the state demanded action,” Miller said. “One withdrawn project doesn’t erase the hundreds of data centers already planned or under construction across our state. It doesn’t bring back the farmland that’s already been lost, reduce the pressure on our electric grid, or replenish the water supplies these facilities threaten.”

“The Governor has called special sessions over issues he believes are urgent. If protecting the land that feeds America, safeguarding our electric grid, and preserving Texas’ water supply aren’t urgent, I don’t know what is,” Commissioner Miller said. “Texas can build more power plants and transmission lines, but we can’t manufacture water. Water is the lifeblood of Texas agriculture, and once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

“These massive data centers can consume millions of gallons of water every single day to keep their servers cool. That’s water that should be growing crops, watering livestock, sustaining our rural communities, and ensuring future generations have a reliable supply.”

Miller said Texas should remain the nation’s economic leader but criticized state leadership for allowing billion-dollar technology companies to receive preferential treatment while rural Texans bear the consequences.

“Governor Abbott has built his economic agenda around attracting business to Texas. That’s been good for our state in many ways, but somewhere along the line we’ve forgotten that agriculture is still Texas’ original industry,” Miller said. “Governor Abbott is bending over Texas agriculture and the richest companies on earth are putting it to us.”

Commissioner Miller said the Governor has the authority to bring lawmakers back to Austin immediately but has failed to make the issue a priority.

“The warning signs have been flashing for months from all corners of our state: rural communities, landowners, and electric consumers,” Miller continued. “Governor Abbott has heard every one of those warnings and still hasn’t acted. I’m not opposed to technology, I’m opposed to government picking winners and losers. Right now, state policy favors global tech companies over Texas farmers and ranchers. That’s unacceptable.”

Miller concluded, “The only question left is whether he’s willing to stand with Texas farmers and ranchers or continue putting Big Tech ahead of the people who feed this state and this nation.”