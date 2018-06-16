Wouldn’t it be great to wake up tomorrow and

not have a care or worry? No problems to

face, no unhappiness, and just a “Don’t Worry Be Happy” day. Just imagine

how it would feel to have all your problems solved, every obstacle either

moved out of the way, or be given the ability to know you could hurdle them

with grace! Now, quit daydreaming and come back to reality where problems

are plentiful, and the roads that you travel resemble an obstacle course more

than a highway! The truth is, we need to have problems in our life. They

teach us so much about ourselves and others. We find out how tough we

need to be and how strong we really are when we face them. If we don’t

have obstacles pop up on our journey in life, we would find our growth stunted

and our muscles weakened, possibly even crippled. We need to be stretched

and challenged so that we can move ahead to new levels and places that

we’ve never been before.

If you are facing a

challenge or obstacle,

try looking at it as an

opportunity instead of

a burden. It could help

you get through it faster,

stronger and wiser!

Sing along with me,

“Don’t worry, be happy

NOW”.