DON’T WORRY, BE HAPPY NOW
Wouldn’t it be great to wake up tomorrow and
not have a care or worry? No problems to
face, no unhappiness, and just a “Don’t Worry Be Happy” day. Just imagine
how it would feel to have all your problems solved, every obstacle either
moved out of the way, or be given the ability to know you could hurdle them
with grace! Now, quit daydreaming and come back to reality where problems
are plentiful, and the roads that you travel resemble an obstacle course more
than a highway! The truth is, we need to have problems in our life. They
teach us so much about ourselves and others. We find out how tough we
need to be and how strong we really are when we face them. If we don’t
have obstacles pop up on our journey in life, we would find our growth stunted
and our muscles weakened, possibly even crippled. We need to be stretched
and challenged so that we can move ahead to new levels and places that
we’ve never been before.
If you are facing a
challenge or obstacle,
try looking at it as an
opportunity instead of
a burden. It could help
you get through it faster,
stronger and wiser!
Sing along with me,
“Don’t worry, be happy
NOW”.
