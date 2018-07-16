DON’T LET THE HEAT BEAT UP YOUR WALLET

Looking for ways to beat the summer heat? Here are some tips from the Weather Channel to help.

Manage Your Air Flow

*Installing ceiling fans could cut costs by as much as 40 percent in the summer. Making sure your ceiling fan is switched to counterclockwise rotation in the summer months so that air is forced down instead of up toward the ceiling.

*Change your HVAC system air filter every three months, if not earlier. Dirty air filters reduce airflow and inhibit your HVAC system’s ability to effectively cool your home. Make sure the filter is the proper fit for the system and filter efficiency for your family’s needs.

*Dust, debris and other blockages can build up over time, restricting the airflow through your HVAC system ducts. Have your ducts cleaned once every three years, which will make the AC unit work more efficiently.

Take Control of Your Thermostat

*Set your thermostat to no lower than 78 degrees during the summer. According to Energy Star, you can save 12 percent compared to setting your thermostat to 74 degrees Fahrenheit.

*Consider installing a programmable thermostat. By increasing your thermostat eight degrees while at work or sleeping can save a yearly average of $180.

*Refrain from placing lamps or heat-generating appliances near your thermostat. The thermostat will not be able to accurately determine the room temperature and may not run as efficiently.

*Run exhaust fans in the kitchen, bathroom and laundry room to minimize indoor humidity and avoid the “hot and sticky” feeling.

Invest in Energy-Efficient Upgrades

*Swap incandescent light bulbs for cooler, more efficient alternatives like CFLs or LEDs. Incandescent bulbs give off 90 percent of their energy as heat.

*Install dimmer switches to reduce used wattage, which helps lower an energy bill. Turning off lights when not in use will also help reduce energy costs.

*Install an attic ventilator fan to let heat escape, as attics can reach more than 150 degrees in the summer. Ventilator fans push out hot air and draw in cooler air, reducing strain on a home’s AC system.

*If your air conditioner is eight or more years old, consider replacement. A new system is an investment that will help you save on your energy bills and reduce the need for expensive, repeated repairs.

*Enlist a professional to clean a dirty condenser (outside the AC unit) to allow greater air flow and distribution across the coil. A service technician will also oil the motors and check the refrigerant charge and electrical components for safety hazards.

Deck Out Your Windows & Doors

According to the United States Department of Energy, solar heat gain through windows accounts for up to one third of the cooling costs in your home. Placing reflective film on windows will reduce the sun’s harmful rays and block 99 percent of ultraviolet rays. The film still allows 100 percent visibility.

*Install shades and drapes and keep them closed during the day.

*Creating shade by adding awnings over the windows will also be effective.

*Install double pane windows with low-E coatings to keep hot air out. Double pane windows work with your air conditioning — not against it — to ensure getting a money’s worth.

*Those who have front doors face the west during the day’s hottest hours should consider adding glazing and coatings to protect the interior from UV rays on a door’s glass, either on the door, above or to the side. This also helps resist break-ins and muffle sound.

*Consider switching to steel and fiberglass doors over wood doors. They offer superior energy efficiency by having double-paned glass aids in these efforts.

*Keep direct sunlight at bay during the summer with strategically planted trees for natural shade.

Seal the Leaks

*Check for air leaks around doors and windows by holding a candle near these areas. If the flame moves, there’s indeed a leak.

*Add weather stripping around windows and doors to prevent drafts and reduce heat loss.

*Check that the handles on the windows that are in the locked position to ensure they are closed and sealed. Unlocked windows allow a small gap and energy loss.

Other Ways to Conserve Energy During the Year

*Run heat-generating appliances (dishwasher, stove, etc.) when the sun goes down. In addition, turn off the heated dry feature on the dishwasher. This small switch saves 10-15 percent of the dishwashers’ total energy use.

*Use a smart power strip. Smart power strips cost about $20 and provide surge protection while helping fight so-called “energy vampires” and safeguarding electronics from power surges and overloads.

*Avoid using appliances during peak power times, which vary by season and by electrical company. Call the energy provider for up-to-date information so you can use energy-draining appliances during “off-peak” times of the day.

*Wash laundry in cold water. Ninety percent of the energy used to wash clothes is attributable to water heating. Only 10 percent goes to washer operation.

*Lower the temperature on your tank-style water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit for substantial savings. Taking shorter showers and turn off the water heater tank while on vacation to save even more!