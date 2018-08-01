DRONE TRAINING CLASSES OFFERED AT COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND

(Texas City)— Drones, or small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), are becoming another tool for safety, health, environmental and emergency management personnel to assess conditions both before and after incidents. Individuals who wish to become drone pilots can prepare during a training class at the College of the Mainland Gulf Coast Safety Institute.

The small Unmanned Aircraft Systems ground school course is a test preparation class that teaches the certification and operational requirements to operate sUAS in the National Airspace System under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations, part 107. The course, being offered Aug. 22 – 24, helps to develop the aeronautical knowledge required for FAA approved operations as a Remote Pilot in Command with small Unmanned Aircraft Systems rating by preparing students for the FAA exam to obtain the Remote PIC certificate.

The FAA Airman Certificate Standards require knowledge in the following five areas: regulations, airspace classification and operating requirements, weather, loading and performance and operations. This course also gives attendees hands on knowledge and experience needed to understand the tasks a Pilot in Command undertakes when operating a sUAS.

“The combination of drone technology and highly trained operators assists facilities in delivering a quality service that meets customers’ individual needs,” said Cindy Lewis, director of the Gulf Coast Safety Institute. “By partnering with Unmanned Eagle Eye to present this training, we look forward to continually improving and enhancing the way training is delivered.”

The Gulf Coast Safety Institute will offer the small Unmanned Aerial System training at a cost of $650. Financial assistance may be available.

All drone training classes are being taught at the Gulf Coast Safety Institute at 320 Delany Road in La Marque. For more information, call 409-933-8166 or call the COM Continuing Education Department at 409-933-8586.

Established in 2007, the Gulf Coast Safety Institute focuses on providing safety and health education, training and outreach. For information on the institute, contact Cindy Lewis, director, at 409-933-8495 or clewis1@com.edu or visit www.com.edu/gcsi.