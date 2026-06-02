Court Clears Path for Texas App Store Accountability Act Major Victory for Parental Rights and Child Safety



Washington, D.C. – May 28, 2026 – The American Principles Project (APP) today hailed the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s decision allowing Texas’s App Store Accountability Act to go into effect. The ruling lifts the lower court’s injunction and affirms Texas’s authority to require age verification and parental consent for app downloads and in-app purchases by minors.



“Today’s decision by the 5th Circuit is a landmark victory for Texas parents who have long demanded greater control over their children’s digital lives. By allowing the App Store Accountability Act to take effect, the court has rightly recognized that states can and must protect minors from the unchecked power of Big Tech companies that prioritize profits over safety. This ruling sends a powerful message that mom and dad—not Silicon Valley—should decide what content and commercial transactions are appropriate for their kids,” said Jon Schweppe, Senior Advisor at the American Principles Project.



The App Store Accountability Act requires app stores to verify user age and obtain verifiable parental consent before minors under 18 can download apps or make purchases. The law helps shield children from addictive design features, inappropriate content, and financial exploitation while giving families meaningful tools to manage screen time and app access.

About the American Principles Project

The American Principles Project is a national pro-family organization dedicated to making the family the most powerful, respected, and well-represented voice in Washington, D.C. Founded in 2009, APP fights in the political arena to defend life, childhood innocence, and American values.

For more information, visit americanprinciplesproject.org.

Media Contact: Bill McMorris

Communications Director, American Principles Project

media@americanprinciplesproject.org