THE POST COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Last month, the Dickinson Independent School District’s Board Of Trustees unanimously approved Carla Voelkel as the Dickinson ISD Superintendent. –Photo Courtesy DISD

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet the first and third Tuesday of every month –August 7, 21, 2018 1:30pm at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston

Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month –August 28, 2018, 6:30pm at the Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin

Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –August 7, 21, 2018, 7:00pm at the Club House, 931 Cedar

Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –August 14, 28, 2018, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.

Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –August 6, 2018, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910 South Friendswood Drive

Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –August 30, 2018, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg

Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –August 20, 2018, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6

Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – August 8, 22, 2018, 7:00pm at City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146

La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month –August 13, 2018, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road

League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – August 14, 28, 2018, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.

Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, -August 9, 23, 2018 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6

Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – August 8, 22, 2018, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events

38th Annual Galveston College Student Art Exhibition

–May 3, 2018 to September 28, 2018 at Galveston College, 4015 Avenue Q in Galveston. This exhibition will feature a variety of art including paintings, ceramics and mixed media. For more information, call 409-944-1320.

Chamber University

–August 9, 2018, 8:30 to 10:00am at League City Regional Chamber Boardroom, 319 East Galveston Street, Suite A in League City. Come out to learn about the benefits of joining the League City chamber. To RSPV email jane@leaguecitychamber.com.

Good Ole Days

–August 10, 2018 and August 11, 2018. This all-day weekend event will feature a cook-off, arts and crafts, mutton bustin’, live music, food vendors and much more. For more information on timing and location, and to purchase tickets, call the Hitchcock chamber of commerce at 409-986-9224 or email hitchcockchamber@gmail.com.

VFW Post 6378 Karaoke

–August 11, 2018 and August 25, 2018, 7:00pm at 5204 SH-3 in Dickinson. Come to out to enjoy karaoke. For more information, call 281-337-4952.

Boots & BBQ

–August 16, 2018 at the Nessler Center, 1700 5th Avenue North in Texas City. This event will benefit the Salvation Army of Galveston County and is presented by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Galveston County Salvation Army. Come out to enjoy food and dancing. For more information call 409-763-1691.

Back To School

–August 17, 2018, 10:00am to 1:00pm at Brightwood College, 3208 FM 528 in Friendswood. This free back to school event will include refreshments, campus tours, school supply giveaways and bingo. For more information, call 205-503-5954.

VFW Post 6378 Ole Smokey Cookoff

–August 18, 2018. Come out to this event, which will include vendor booths. Entry forms can be picked up at 5204 SH-3 in Dickinson between 3:00pm and 8:00pm. For more information on location and timing call 281-337-4952.

27th Anniversary Celebration

–August 18, 2018, 6:00pm at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 SH-3 in Dickinson. Come out to celebrate the theater’s anniversary, complete with a silent auction, dinner and a show—“From Hollywood to Broadway”. Tickets cost $35 and to purchase a ticket call 281-337-7469 or go online to www.eventbrite.com/. For more information, go online to harbourtheater.com/ or call 281-337-7469.

An Evening With Reckless Kelly

–August 25, 2018, 6:00pm to 10:00pm at Haak Vineyards & Winery, 6310 Avenue T in Santa Fe. Come out for an ALS benefit concert featuring Reckless Kelly and special guest Jake Worthington and enjoy a barbeque, other refreshments and a silent auction. Ticket cost $50 in advance and $60 at the door. To purchase advance tickets, go online to the Haak Vineyard & Winery website. For more information call the Texas City-La Marque Chamber at 409-935-1408 or call Haak Vineyards & Winery at 409-925-1401.

Artisan and Home Décor Market

–September 29, 2018, 9:00am to 4:00pm at The Village of Tuscan Lakes The Clubhouse, 1610 Tuscan Village Drive in League City. Come out to see a variety of artisan hand-crafted home décor, seasonal, food and gift items. For more information, contact Lorre Prince at 832-557-5245.