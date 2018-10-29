CONGRATS TO THE 2018 CCISD ATHLETIC HALL OF HONORS

Clear Creek ISD congratulates the 2018 Class of the CCISD Athletic Hall of Honor. This elite group of athletes was inducted into the Hall during a special ceremony before the Clear Lake High School/Clear Creek High School football game on October 19. The honorees were chosen through an extensive nomination and selection process for bringing distinction, honor and excellence to themselves, their alma mater schools and community. The Athletic Hall of Honor was established in 2016 and each year encompasses a specific era, folding in CCISD high schools as they were created. “I love all things about CCISD and personally believe the establishment of this event and its profile represent one of the most important recognition efforts in the recent history of the District,” said Ralph Parr. The following coaches, athletes and Clear Creek High School and Clear Lake High School alumni were introduced as the newest members of the CCISD Athletic Hall of Honor: Coach Anid de la Garza built a dynasty in cross country. During her 29 years at Clear Lake High School, she brought her Track and Field teams five District Varsity Championships, 28 Regional appearances, 13 State appearances and three individual State Champions. Her 24- year record in Cross Country included 21 State appearances that included five State Championships. Last year, Coach Anid was the first woman inducted into the Texas High School Cross Country Association Hall of Fame. A living legend in the Clear Creek Independent School District, the state of Texas and even nationwide, Coach Bill Krueger took his team to 14 District championships, three trips to the state finals and a win at the State Championship in 1989. Coach Krueger is the nation’s all-time winningest high school boys’ basketball coach with 1,096 victories in 38 years. Clear Creek High School basketball player James Wesley Davis was UIL All-State First Team in 1957 and averaged 18.1 points per game. Davis started in the first two State Tournaments in CCISD history and played for Rice University on a basketball scholarship. Davis passed away last year and his wife, Nancy Guthrie, and his children accepted the award on his behalf. Paul Russell Timmins II was a three-year starter under the legendary George Carlisle. Averaging 16.1 points his senior year, Timmins’ ball handling and defense were the best of his era. He started on Varsity for three years and went to the State tournament his junior and senior year. Earning a basketball scholarship, Timmins played two years on the Texas A&M University basketball team. Clear Creek basketball and football player Jimmie Dale Lenox was also a two-sport champion for Clear Creek High School and is the fourth member of the Lenox family to be inducted into the Hall of Honor. Lenox was All-State First Team and the high scorer in the 1963 UIL State Championship game for the victorious Wildcats, led by Coach Henry Bauerschlag. Lenox was an All District quarterback in his senior year. Clear Creek basketball player Sharon Casaday Wilkening was the leader, along with fellow Hall of Honor member, Robbie Hanson, on the girls’ basketball team under Coach Virginia Butler. She was All-District and All-State First Team. Led by Wilkening, the Wildcat team was the runners-up in the UIL State Tournament. Wilkening went on to play for Sam Houston State University and taught for Clear Creek ISD for 22 years. A 1969 Clear Creek High School graduate, William A. “Bart” Goforth was a two-year letterman in football and an All-District player. He earned a full scholarship to play for Rice University and was named the team’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in 1972. Goforth played in the North/ South College All-Star Game and later played with the Houston/Shreveport franchise in the World Football League. Clear Creek High School alum Dr. Charles H. Machell won the State Championship in diving in both his junior and senior years and went on to the University of Texas on a full diving scholarship where he continued to win championships. Dr. Machell has been a cardiologist for 38 years and continues to compete in marathons and Iron Man competitions Basketball and track athlete Hank Bauerschlag is the all-time leading scorer at Clear Creek High School, scoring 2,381 points during his Wildcat career. Bauerschlag was named All-District for three years and named the Most Valuable Player by the Texas High School Coaches Association. He attended the University of Texas on a basketball scholarship. Bauerschlag passed away at the early age of 24. His sister, Dail Bauerschlag Sams, accepted the award on her brother’s behalf. Known as a serious competitor, Jon Kramer played both defensive and offensive tackle for Clear Lake High School. During his senior year, he made All- District, All-State and All-American. Sought by many colleges, Kramer chose Baylor and lettered all four years before being drafted in the ninth round of the 1978 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. While at Clear Lake High School, Steve Sylestine received honors as All-District and All-State, and was selected to play in the Texas High School All-Star Game. Heavily recruited, he chose Texas A&M and continued his basketball career for four years. Sande Lambert Wendt was Clear Lake High School’s first State track champion in the long jump. Through her strong showings at the State meet, she qualified for the Regional Junior Olympic Meet and Junior Olympic Championship. She was integral to the Falcons track program achieving its first District title in 1976. Her legacy was honored through the establishment of the Sande Lambert Award for the Best All-Around Athlete for Clear Lake Girls Track and Field. Creek Wildcat Tom Weber dominated men’s tennis in 1980. He won the UIL Men’s Singles Championship in 1980 and went on to play tennis at Lamar University where he won championships for the Cardinals. Chemine Doty Peters attended Clear Lake High School and was a volleyball and basketball powerhouse. She was awarded a full athletic scholarship to Texas A&M University for volleyball where she was twice selected All-Southwest Conference and was a candidate for the U.S, National Team. Her 73 career solo blocks rank eighth in the A&M career records. Doty Peters passed away in 2010 and Tim Peters and Natalie Peters represented her for her induction into the Athletic Hall of Honor. A 1981 Clear Creek graduate, Nancy Talley Davison ranked number one in the state of Texas in junior tennis for five straight years in both singles and doubles. The Wildcat was the National Champion in 1976 in the 14-year old Indoor Tennis Doubles Championship. She received a full tennis scholarship to Oklahoma State University and was the Big 8 Champion in Doubles in 1982 and 1983 and Big 8 Runner Up Singles Champion in 1982 and 1983. District MVP and All-State Outfielder Jay Campbell Buhner set multiple Clear Creek High School records. During his time at McLennan Community College, the Highlanders won their only national title. He was selected in the ninth round of the MLB draft and played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners during his major league career. In the mid-1990s he was one of the premier offensive players in the game, hitting over 40 home runs in three consecutive seasons (1995-97).