Early childhood education conference set for March 8 in Houston

Professional development and continuing education hours available
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Harris County will host “The Circle of Learning: Get Outside,” an early childhood education conference, on March 8 in Houston. (Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife)
The conference costs $50, and online registration is available at https://tx.ag/CircleOfLearning. The event will be held at the Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early childhood education conference topics
The conference is an opportunity for early childcare educators, directors and home-based childcare providers to learn about activities they can implement with kids.
Topics include:
- Minimum standards.
- Active and outdoor play.
- Project learning tree.
- Growing up wild.
- Texas healthy building blocks.
Individuals who attend can earn six hours toward their professional development and continuing education.
For more information, contact Jasmine Carey at 713-274-0950 or jasmine.carey@ag.tamu.edu.