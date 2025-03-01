Early childhood education conference set for March 8 in Houston

Professional development and continuing education hours available

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Harris County will host “The Circle of Learning: Get Outside,” an early childhood education conference, on March 8 in Houston. (Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife)

The conference costs $50, and online registration is available at https://tx.ag/CircleOfLearning. The event will be held at the Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early childhood education conference topics

The conference is an opportunity for early childcare educators, directors and home-based childcare providers to learn about activities they can implement with kids.

Topics include:

Minimum standards.

Active and outdoor play.

Project learning tree.

Growing up wild.

Texas healthy building blocks.

Individuals who attend can earn six hours toward their professional development and continuing education.

For more information, contact Jasmine Carey at 713-274-0950 or jasmine.carey@ag.tamu.edu.