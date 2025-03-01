Home Education Early childhood education conference set for March 8 in Houston
Early childhood education conference set for March 8 in Houston

by Publisher
Professional development and continuing education hours available

Three young boys playing in a water trough that has rocks and leaves as a part of early childhood education

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Harris County will host “The Circle of Learning: Get Outside,” an early childhood education conference, on March 8 in Houston. (Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife)

The conference costs $50, and online registration is available at https://tx.ag/CircleOfLearning. The event will be held at the Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early childhood education conference topics

The conference is an opportunity for early childcare educators, directors and home-based childcare providers to learn about activities they can implement with kids. 

Topics include:

  • Minimum standards.
  • Active and outdoor play.
  • Project learning tree.
  • Growing up wild.
  • Texas healthy building blocks. 

Individuals who attend can earn six hours toward their professional development and continuing education.

For more information, contact Jasmine Carey at 713-274-0950 or jasmine.carey@ag.tamu.edu.

