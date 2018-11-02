STOP! EXACTLY WHAT HUNDREDS DID WHEN THEY GOT TO 6TH STREET SATURDAY

Possibly the largest crowd ever to attend Touch-A-Truck was swarming all over 6th Street Saturday, climbing on

giant supermarket baskets, cranes, firetrucks, police and sheriffs cars while balloon artists, face painting and a stunning

model train exhibit was available at the Texas City Museum.

If you haven’t been down to 6th Street in a while, you are missing the birth of a genuine attraction. There seems

to be something going on all the time on 6th Street. And what with the shops, eateries and events, it is the place to

be most weekends. Be sure to find them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/theother6thstreet/ and be sure

not to miss out on any of the events yet to come. Thee are always vendors galore, artists, crafters, music and so

much more. You just never know what you will find on The Other 6th Street! And if you are a business looking for a

home, there are still properties available in the area. To find out more about becoming a part of this growing center,

For more information on any available properties like the one below, contact:

James Hartshorn

Deputy Director of Management Services

(409) 643–5919

522 6th Street North – Building SF: 2,750

Additional Info: Empty lot behind the building is available and would

be ideal for outdoor seating. Desired Tenant: Experienced entrepreneur

with a solid business plan for a restaurant, sports bar, or other

unique destination type of business that promotes foot traffic in the

evenings and on weekends.

Incentives: Eligible for incentives through the Texas City Economic

Development Corporation based upon the business plan and total investment

into the property. Incentives include assistance with paint,

signage and awnings, as well as low-cost ownership.

PHOTOS BY: Donna Carter