FAVOR DELIVERY LAUNCHES IN THE BAY AREA
Favor, the best-rated delivery service in Texas
that was recently acquired by H-E-B, expands
its service in the Bay area today. Favor’s initial
delivery zone includes the areas of League City,
Webster, Nassau Bay, Clear Lake Shores, Kemah,
Bayview, Bacliff, San Leon, League City
and Dickinson. This expansion builds upon Favor’s
Greater Houston area, which already services
central Houston, Pearland, Friendswood,
Fresno, Sugar Land, Katy, The Woodlands and
more.
Favor is the easiest way to get anything delivered
in under an hour with no minimum order.
Whether it’s lunch at the office, fresh flowers for
a loved one, a household shopping list, or those
errands you just don’t have time for — your
personal assistant (we call them Runners) can
deliver it in just a few taps or clicks. Operating
hours: 11AM-10PM, 7 days a week
•In honor of joining the community, Favor will
donate $1 to the Houston and Galveston County
Food Banks for every delivery in the Clear Lake
Area now through October (10/22-10/31). Get
your first delivery free with the code: BAYAREA
•Favor is actively seeking Runners (contract
delivery drivers) in the area:
oEarn extra income on a flexible schedule
(Runners choose their own hours) — earn up to
$25/hr. and get paid daily, keep 100% of your
tips
oResidents interested in becoming a Runner
can visit: https://apply.favordelivery.com/
HOW FAVOR WORKS
1.Sign up and order online via favordelivery.
com or download the Favor app via the App
Store or Google Play
2.Browse popular nearby restaurants and
stores featured in the app and online, or tap the
‘search’ icon to order from any store within the
delivery zone, whether it’s tacos from your favorite
restaurant, allergy medicine from the convenience
store, or picking up your dry cleaning
pickup
3.Runners (contract delivery drivers) act
as your personal assistant that you can text
throughout entire delivery, so if you decide you
really do need that extra milkshake or forgot to
say “no pickles” on your order, Favor has you
covered
**Favor has no minimum order requirement
and never any mark up on the cost of items requested
Leave a Comment