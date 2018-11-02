FAVOR DELIVERY LAUNCHES IN THE BAY AREA

Favor, the best-rated delivery service in Texas

that was recently acquired by H-E-B, expands

its service in the Bay area today. Favor’s initial

delivery zone includes the areas of League City,

Webster, Nassau Bay, Clear Lake Shores, Kemah,

Bayview, Bacliff, San Leon, League City

and Dickinson. This expansion builds upon Favor’s

Greater Houston area, which already services

central Houston, Pearland, Friendswood,

Fresno, Sugar Land, Katy, The Woodlands and

more.

Favor is the easiest way to get anything delivered

in under an hour with no minimum order.

Whether it’s lunch at the office, fresh flowers for

a loved one, a household shopping list, or those

errands you just don’t have time for — your

personal assistant (we call them Runners) can

deliver it in just a few taps or clicks. Operating

hours: 11AM-10PM, 7 days a week

•In honor of joining the community, Favor will

donate $1 to the Houston and Galveston County

Food Banks for every delivery in the Clear Lake

Area now through October (10/22-10/31). Get

your first delivery free with the code: BAYAREA

•Favor is actively seeking Runners (contract

delivery drivers) in the area:

oEarn extra income on a flexible schedule

(Runners choose their own hours) — earn up to

$25/hr. and get paid daily, keep 100% of your

tips

oResidents interested in becoming a Runner

can visit: https://apply.favordelivery.com/

HOW FAVOR WORKS

1.Sign up and order online via favordelivery.

com or download the Favor app via the App

Store or Google Play

2.Browse popular nearby restaurants and

stores featured in the app and online, or tap the

‘search’ icon to order from any store within the

delivery zone, whether it’s tacos from your favorite

restaurant, allergy medicine from the convenience

store, or picking up your dry cleaning

pickup

3.Runners (contract delivery drivers) act

as your personal assistant that you can text

throughout entire delivery, so if you decide you

really do need that extra milkshake or forgot to

say “no pickles” on your order, Favor has you

covered

**Favor has no minimum order requirement

and never any mark up on the cost of items requested