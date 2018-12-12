LC DUO LANDS WAITRESS ROLE

The Tony nominated musical WAITRESS, playing at the Hobby Center January 29 – February 3, 2019, has cast two

young area actresses to take on the role of “Lulu” during the Houston engagement.

Five-year-old twins Avery and Quinn Preddy, of League City will alternate the role of “Lulu,” the daughter of the

production’s main character, Jenna.

WAITRESS tells the story of “Jenna”, an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage.

Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, “Lulu.”

Both girls were chosen via an audition process held at the Hobby Center on November 5. Approximately 60 girls

participated in the auditions, which were presided over by members of the WAITRESS Company. The character of

“Lulu” is cast locally in each tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl cast will perform in four

performances during the engagement.

Avery and Quinn are identical twins, which are in kindergarten at Bauerschlag Elementary School. They love to sing

and dance and have taken dance lessons for three years. Both are now taking piano lessons and gymnastics. They

love Chewbacca (Quinn) and Yoda (Avery) from Star Wars as well as singing duets from “Wicked” and “The Greatest

Showman.”

“Avery and Quinn are so excited to play the role of ‘Lulu’ on the big stage at the Hobby Center, said Julianne and

Scott Preddy. “As a family, we are equally excited for the girls to share this amazing experience.”

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, WAITRESS is an irresistible new hit featuring original

music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter

Jessie Nelson (“I Am Sam”) and direction by Tony Award®-winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin, Hair).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelley’s beloved film, the musical tells the story of Jenna – a waitress and expert pie maker,

Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the

town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness.

But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

“It’s an empowering musical of the highest

order!” raves the Chicago Tribune. “WAITRESS

is a little slice of heaven!” says Entertainment

Weekly and “a monumental contribution

to Broadway!” according to Marie Claire.

Don’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating

friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a

well-made pie.

