LC DUO LANDS WAITRESS ROLE
The Tony nominated musical WAITRESS, playing at the Hobby Center January 29 – February 3, 2019, has cast two
young area actresses to take on the role of “Lulu” during the Houston engagement.
Five-year-old twins Avery and Quinn Preddy, of League City will alternate the role of “Lulu,” the daughter of the
production’s main character, Jenna.
WAITRESS tells the story of “Jenna”, an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage.
Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, “Lulu.”
Both girls were chosen via an audition process held at the Hobby Center on November 5. Approximately 60 girls
participated in the auditions, which were presided over by members of the WAITRESS Company. The character of
“Lulu” is cast locally in each tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl cast will perform in four
performances during the engagement.
Avery and Quinn are identical twins, which are in kindergarten at Bauerschlag Elementary School. They love to sing
and dance and have taken dance lessons for three years. Both are now taking piano lessons and gymnastics. They
love Chewbacca (Quinn) and Yoda (Avery) from Star Wars as well as singing duets from “Wicked” and “The Greatest
Showman.”
“Avery and Quinn are so excited to play the role of ‘Lulu’ on the big stage at the Hobby Center, said Julianne and
Scott Preddy. “As a family, we are equally excited for the girls to share this amazing experience.”
Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, WAITRESS is an irresistible new hit featuring original
music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter
Jessie Nelson (“I Am Sam”) and direction by Tony Award®-winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin, Hair).
Inspired by Adrienne Shelley’s beloved film, the musical tells the story of Jenna – a waitress and expert pie maker,
Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the
town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness.
But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.
“It’s an empowering musical of the highest
order!” raves the Chicago Tribune. “WAITRESS
is a little slice of heaven!” says Entertainment
Weekly and “a monumental contribution
to Broadway!” according to Marie Claire.
Don’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating
friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a
well-made pie.
TICKETS: Start at $35 and are available by
phone (800) 982-2787; online at www.HobbyCenter.
org or www.BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.
com; The Hobby Center Box Office
(800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002) and all
Ticketmaster outlets. Discounts available for
groups of 10 or more. For more information,
please call (888) 451-5986 or e-mail Houston.
groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.
Performance schedule, prices and cast are
subject to change without notice. For more information,
please visit www.BroadwayAtThe-
HobbyCenter.com
